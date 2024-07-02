https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/the-french-people-tried-macron-now-they-want-populism-1119213340.html

The French People Tried Macron, Now They Want Populism

The French people sent a strong message to Paris: Macronism is over, they want populism.

Over the weekend, France held snap parliamentary elections in response to his party being walloped by the National Rally party headed by Marine Le Pen in the European Union elections in early June. It was widely believed that Macron hoped that increased turnout and fear of the National Rally would compel French voters to back his centrist coalition. Instead, his party finished in third, behind the National Rally and a coalition of leftwing parties called the New Popular Front (Nouveau Front Populaire).Macron was never that popular with the French people, getting elected with only 25% of the vote in the first round, but he failed to capitalize on the chances that French voters gave him, leading to his party’s downfall.After the first round of voting, the National Rally walked away with 33% of the vote. The New Popular Front came in second with 28% and Macron’s centrist Ensemble alliance managed only 20%. Both the National Rally and the New Popular Front walked away with more than 50% of the vote in more than 30 districts each, making a second vote unnecessary in those areas.Turnout was also the highest since 1997, indicating that French voters were motivated to vote against Macron’s party, much as they were motivated against Le Pen in 2022.Macron frustrated voters with austerity measures and a damaged economy, problems compounded by the government’s focus on Ukraine and other failures overseas.Last year, France raised the retirement age from 62 to 64, causing mass protests. Early this year, farmers protested new regulations and the ending of fuel subsidies by blocking roads into Paris with tractors.The second round of elections will be held on July 7.

