Right-Wing RN's Win in 1st Round of French Polls Signals End of 'Macronism'

The victory of the right-wing National Rally (RN) in the first round of the French parliamentary elections signals the collapse of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist policies, French political philosopher Alain de Benoist told Sputnik on Monday.

The RN and its allies obtained 33.15% of the vote in Sunday's snap elections, which would give them up to 270 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly. The left-wing New Popular Front secured 27.99% of the vote, while Macron's Ensemble coalition gained 20.04% of the vote. The expert suggested that the "glass ceiling" keeping the French right-wing from power was now a thing of the past and that the "cordon sanitaire" around the RN had been effectively lifted. When asked if the RN would be able to replicate its electoral success in the second round of the vote, the expert said that it was possible but not certain. While Macron's centrist Renaissance party could ask its supporters to vote in favor of the leftist New Popular Front, "it will be very difficult to convince center-right voters to vote for the friends of Melenchon," he added. Following his coalition's loss to the RN in the European Parliament elections, Macron ordered the dissolution of the lower-house National Assembly and called a two-round snap elections. The runoff is slated for July 7.

