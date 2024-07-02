https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/zelensky-needs-to-understand-the-us-loves-israel-more-1119227898.html

Zelensky Needs To Understand: The US Loves Israel More

Following the first 2024 Presidential debate, it should be obvious to everyone that the US will support Israel over Ukraine if it has to make a decision.

During last week’s debate, Ukraine was discussed but neither candidate offered concrete plans to continue funding the ill-fated NATO proxy war in Ukraine. Former US President Donald Trump claimed he would find a settlement for the conflict before he takes office in January while current US President Joe Biden claimed that his actions in Ukraine stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from restoring “his Soviet empire.”In contrast, when Palestine was brought up, both candidates sparred over who supports Israel more. “We are the biggest producer of support for Israel than anyone in the world,” Biden argued. “You should let them go and let them finish the job,” Trump said of Israel, adding that Biden has resembled “a very bad Palestinian.”The stark contrast should have been illuminating to Volodymyr Zelensky, the former golden boy of the West.“I’m sorry, at the end of the day, the priority [for the US] is always going to be Israel,” Sarah Bils, a US Navy veteran and co-founder of DD Geopolitics told Sputnik’s Backstory on Monday, adding that the feeling wasn’t based in ethnocentrism or religious ideas but simply that “Geopolitically, it’s more important for the United States to protect Israel, than it is to protect Ukraine.”Israel has sometimes been described as an aircraft carrier for the United States in the Middle East.The day after the debate, Zelensky held a press conference saying he would soon present a “comprehensive plan” to end the conflict that would be supported by the “majority” of the world. He also indicated that he was open to talking with Russia through intermediaries. While the comments came not long after his most recent so-called “peace conference” was described almost universally as a failure, its proximity to Biden’s disastrous debate performance was hard to ignore.As has been the case for decades, Americans have no path utilizing the two major parties if they want to see a significant change in foreign policy.In her post-debate response, Green Party candidate Jill Stein offered voters a different option. “Not only is our country funding a genocide… the genocide would not go on without [Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken],” she explained, saying that at the debate there were “two warmongers basically competing for who can get us to World War III the soonest."

