International
Putin Holds Talks with Qatar Officials
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-tops-38000---health-ministry-1119242992.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.
2024-07-04T11:09+0000
2024-07-04T11:09+0000
world
gaza strip
middle east
israel
hamas
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118762719_0:187:3072:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_520cecd4c5e8344f865ef975459d1d6c.jpg
"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since last October 7 has reached 38,011, with 87,445 injured," the ministry said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, 58 dead and 179 injured were admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis - both military and civilians - and abducted some 240 others. Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza and started a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/hospitals-in-gaza-may-stop-working-in-48-hours-due-to-fuel-shortage-1119190001.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118762719_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59da82658726f233c53e17478c6bc447.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
death toll from israeli strikes, gaza strip, israeli strikes on gaza strip
death toll from israeli strikes, gaza strip, israeli strikes on gaza strip

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry

11:09 GMT 04.07.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem AliPalestinians sit by the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The strike killed dozens of people
Palestinians sit by the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The strike killed dozens of people - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.
"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since last October 7 has reached 38,011, with 87,445 injured," the ministry said in a statement.
In the past 24 hours, 58 dead and 179 injured were admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.
Палестинцы, раненые в результате израильской бомбардировки сектора Газа, прибывают в больницу в Рафахе - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
World
Hospitals in Gaza May Shut Down in 48 Hours Due to Fuel Shortage
30 June, 12:55 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis - both military and civilians - and abducted some 240 others. Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza and started a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала