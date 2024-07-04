https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-tops-38000---health-ministry-1119242992.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.
2024-07-04T11:09+0000
2024-07-04T11:09+0000
2024-07-04T11:09+0000
world
gaza strip
middle east
israel
hamas
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118762719_0:187:3072:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_520cecd4c5e8344f865ef975459d1d6c.jpg
"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since last October 7 has reached 38,011, with 87,445 injured," the ministry said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, 58 dead and 179 injured were admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis - both military and civilians - and abducted some 240 others. Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza and started a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/hospitals-in-gaza-may-stop-working-in-48-hours-due-to-fuel-shortage-1119190001.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118762719_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59da82658726f233c53e17478c6bc447.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
death toll from israeli strikes, gaza strip, israeli strikes on gaza strip
death toll from israeli strikes, gaza strip, israeli strikes on gaza strip
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.
"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since last October 7 has reached 38,011, with 87,445 injured," the ministry said in a statement.
In the past 24 hours, 58 dead and 179 injured were admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas
attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis - both military and civilians - and abducted some 240 others. Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza and started a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.