Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 38,000 - Health Ministry

Sputnik International

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since last October 7 has reached 38,011, with 87,445 injured," the ministry said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, 58 dead and 179 injured were admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis - both military and civilians - and abducted some 240 others. Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza and started a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

