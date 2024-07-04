International
New Eurasian Security System to Be Mentioned at SCO Summit - Kremlin
The idea of ​​creating a new Eurasian security system, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with top diplomats, will definitely be mentioned at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
dmitry peskov
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
world
russia
astana
security cooperation
“It will definitely be mentioned,” Peskov said when asked whether the idea of ​​a new system of Eurasian security will be discussed at the SCO summit. He also said dialogue with partners on the topic is already underway. The SCO summit is taking place in Astana on July 3-4. The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. The summit will also be attended by SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
russia
astana
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of ​​creating a new Eurasian security system, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with top diplomats, will definitely be mentioned at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
“It will definitely be mentioned,” Peskov said when asked whether the idea of ​​a new system of Eurasian security will be discussed at the SCO summit.
He also said dialogue with partners on the topic is already underway.
“Stage by stage,” Peskov said when asked about progress.
The SCO summit is taking place in Astana on July 3-4. The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. The summit will also be attended by SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
