New Eurasian Security System to Be Mentioned at SCO Summit - Kremlin

The idea of ​​creating a new Eurasian security system, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with top diplomats, will definitely be mentioned at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2024-07-04T03:06+0000

2024-07-04T03:06+0000

2024-07-04T03:26+0000

dmitry peskov

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

world

russia

astana

security cooperation

“It will definitely be mentioned,” Peskov said when asked whether the idea of ​​a new system of Eurasian security will be discussed at the SCO summit. He also said dialogue with partners on the topic is already underway. The SCO summit is taking place in Astana on July 3-4. The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. The summit will also be attended by SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

