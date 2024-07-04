https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/russias-cutting-edge-vityaz-air-defense-system-picks-off-12-himars-in-one-swoop-1119238814.html
Russia's Cutting-Edge Vityaz Air Defense System Picks Off 12 HIMARS In One Swoop
The S-350 "Vityaz" missile system in the special operation zone hit 12 HIMARS MLRS missiles at once, the commander of the anti-aircraft missile division of the the Battlegroup Yug told Sputnik.
The S-350 "Vityaz" (Brave warrior) missile system in the special operation zone hit 12 HIMARS MLRS missiles at once, the commander of Battlegroup Yug's anti-aircraft missile division told Sputnik."Not long ago we worked on a large pack of HIMARS MLRS, there were about 12-16 targets, this system fared successfully, none of the targets (MLRS missiles) reached their point, and accordingly the complex had no difficulty both in detecting and picking off the pack," the commander said.According to the serviceman, the target was successfully acquired at a range of approximately 90 kilometers. The missile system then maintained a steady escort and ultimately hit the target at a distance of about 70 kilometers from the complex's location.The Vityaz missile system's superiority over other systems is easily demonstrated through a number of key advantages. These include its exceptional mobility and maneuverability, as well as its ability to navigate difficult terrain and withstand harsh weather conditions. This allows for a quicker setup along firing positions. Furthermore, the system is equipped with an autonomous power supply, eliminating the need for external sources of power.The Vityaz has effectively obliterated multiple targets, including ATACMS missiles, enemy UAVs, and even aircraft-type drones.
The S-350 "Vityaz" is a top-notch Russian mobile air defense system made for intercepting and neutralizing airborne threats like aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions. Armed with state-of-the-art radar and communication technology, it can pinpoint targets, engaging multiple threats simultaneously with precision-guided missiles.
The S-350 "Vityaz" (Brave warrior) missile system
in the special operation zone hit 12 HIMARS MLRS missiles at once, the commander of Battlegroup Yug's anti-aircraft missile division told Sputnik.
"Not long ago we worked on a large pack of HIMARS MLRS, there were about 12-16 targets, this system fared successfully, none of the targets (MLRS missiles) reached their point, and accordingly the complex had no difficulty both in detecting and picking off the pack," the commander said.
According to the serviceman, the target was successfully acquired at a range of approximately 90 kilometers. The missile system then maintained a steady escort and ultimately hit the target at a distance of about 70 kilometers from the complex's location.
"The primary advantage of the missiles in this complex is their homing head, which makes maneuvering targets easy to hit. The missile will maneuver parallel to the target," the commander added.
The Vityaz missile system's superiority over other systems
is easily demonstrated through a number of key advantages. These include its exceptional mobility and maneuverability, as well as its ability to navigate difficult terrain and withstand harsh weather conditions. This allows for a quicker setup along firing positions. Furthermore, the system is equipped with an autonomous power supply, eliminating the need for external sources of power.
"The automatic mode of this complex works perfectly. Not a single unnecessary missile was launched in this mode. All missiles have reached their targets," the serviceman assured.
The Vityaz has effectively obliterated multiple targets, including ATACMS missiles, enemy UAVs, and even aircraft-type drones.