Orban Reveals Plans to Hold More Surprise Meetings Next Week After Recent Talks With Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he is planning to hold several meetings next week that would be "equally surprising" as his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Hungarian prime minister visited Russia on Friday to hold talks with Putin. Orban described his visit as a continuation of his "peace mission" after a visit to Kiev, which took place on Tuesday.He added that these meetings would be kept from the public until the fact of his arrival, as it happened earlier during his visit to Moscow.Orban laso stated that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin three questions during a meeting in Moscow, on Putin's opinion concerning other countries' peace proposals, on the possibility of a ceasefire prior to peace talks and what Europe's security architecture might look like in the future.The first question was about Moscow's stance on existing peace initiatives and talks on the Ukrainian conflict that are held without Russia, the Hungarian prime minister said.The second question referred to the possibility of a ceasefire before the actual start of negotiations, he said, adding that Putin had not agreed to that expecting that Kiev would try to take military advantage of such a ceasefire.The third question was whether Russia had a vision of how a future security architecture of Europe would look like after the conflict, to which Putin answered that Moscow had a detailed plan on the issue, the Hungarian leader said.

