https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/orban-reveals-plans-to-hold-more-surprise-meetings-next-week-after-recent-talks-with-putin-1119265245.html
Orban Reveals Plans to Hold More Surprise Meetings Next Week After Recent Talks With Putin
Orban Reveals Plans to Hold More Surprise Meetings Next Week After Recent Talks With Putin
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he is planning to hold several meetings next week that would be "equally surprising" as his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2024-07-06T19:15+0000
2024-07-06T19:15+0000
2024-07-06T19:15+0000
world
viktor orban
vladimir putin
russia
hungary
diplomacy
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253445_0:110:3251:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_3edff60e802e0016535e9388a6fabe3e.jpg
The Hungarian prime minister visited Russia on Friday to hold talks with Putin. Orban described his visit as a continuation of his "peace mission" after a visit to Kiev, which took place on Tuesday.He added that these meetings would be kept from the public until the fact of his arrival, as it happened earlier during his visit to Moscow.Orban laso stated that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin three questions during a meeting in Moscow, on Putin's opinion concerning other countries' peace proposals, on the possibility of a ceasefire prior to peace talks and what Europe's security architecture might look like in the future.The first question was about Moscow's stance on existing peace initiatives and talks on the Ukrainian conflict that are held without Russia, the Hungarian prime minister said.The second question referred to the possibility of a ceasefire before the actual start of negotiations, he said, adding that Putin had not agreed to that expecting that Kiev would try to take military advantage of such a ceasefire.The third question was whether Russia had a vision of how a future security architecture of Europe would look like after the conflict, to which Putin answered that Moscow had a detailed plan on the issue, the Hungarian leader said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/putin-and-orban-hold-talks-in-moscow-1119251991.html
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253445_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf66918a14477fbaee4a892e25f588c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, orban talks with putin, russian president vladimir putin held with orban, orban trip to moscow
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, orban talks with putin, russian president vladimir putin held with orban, orban trip to moscow
Orban Reveals Plans to Hold More Surprise Meetings Next Week After Recent Talks With Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he is planning to hold several meetings next week that would be "equally surprising" as his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Hungarian prime minister visited Russia on Friday to hold talks with Putin. Orban described his visit as a continuation of his "peace mission" after a visit to Kiev, which took place on Tuesday.
"I will have some meetings in the next week, which will be equally surprising," Orban said in an interview with Swiss magazine Weltwoche out Saturday.
He added that these meetings would be kept from the public until the fact of his arrival, as it happened earlier during his visit to Moscow
.
Orban laso stated that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin three questions during a meeting in Moscow, on Putin's opinion concerning other countries' peace proposals, on the possibility of a ceasefire prior to peace talks and what Europe's security architecture might look like in the future.
"My first purpose was to put the questions directly, three questions basically," Orban said.
The first question was about Moscow's stance on existing peace initiatives and talks on the Ukrainian conflict that are held without Russia, the Hungarian prime minister said.
"He [Putin] said that it is obvious that real negotiations cannot happen without the involvement of both parties. So whatever they are doing without him, it means nothing. Which is quite logical anyway," Orban said.
The second question referred to the possibility of a ceasefire before the actual start of negotiations, he said, adding that Putin had not agreed to that expecting that Kiev would try to take military advantage of such a ceasefire.
The third question was whether Russia had a vision of how a future security architecture of Europe would look like after the conflict, to which Putin answered that Moscow had a detailed plan on the issue, the Hungarian leader said.