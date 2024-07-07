https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/germany-to-close-airbase-in-niger-after-negotiations-on-soldiers-immunity-fail---reports-1119267644.html

Germany to Close Airbase in Niger After Negotiations on Soldiers Immunity Fail - Reports

The German armed forces will give up its airbase in Niger, which was used as a military transport hub, by August 31, as the sides failed to extend the agreement concerning the base, German media reported on Saturday, citing the German Defense Ministry.

The talks broke down after the new Nigerien authorities had refused to grant German soldiers with immunity from prosecution, the NTV news outlet reported, citing a document the ministry had presented before the parliament. Germany expects to withdraw its troops from the country by the end of August as well. The German military has used the base in Niger's capital, Niamey since 2013 as a supply center for its armed forces in neighboring Mali, which were stationed there as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

