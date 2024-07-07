https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/germany-to-close-airbase-in-niger-after-negotiations-on-soldiers-immunity-fail---reports-1119267644.html
Germany to Close Airbase in Niger After Negotiations on Soldiers Immunity Fail - Reports
Germany to Close Airbase in Niger After Negotiations on Soldiers Immunity Fail - Reports
Sputnik International
The German armed forces will give up its airbase in Niger, which was used as a military transport hub, by August 31, as the sides failed to extend the agreement concerning the base, German media reported on Saturday, citing the German Defense Ministry.
2024-07-07T05:32+0000
2024-07-07T05:32+0000
2024-07-07T05:32+0000
military
niger
germany
niamey
german defense ministry
un peacekeepers
peacekeeping mission
military presence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119267770_0:0:3022:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_49e8da3f0eabd8f6a728e729a73825e9.jpg
The talks broke down after the new Nigerien authorities had refused to grant German soldiers with immunity from prosecution, the NTV news outlet reported, citing a document the ministry had presented before the parliament. Germany expects to withdraw its troops from the country by the end of August as well. The German military has used the base in Niger's capital, Niamey since 2013 as a supply center for its armed forces in neighboring Mali, which were stationed there as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html
niger
germany
niamey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119267770_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22ab58d4c2b4f7db4edbfb5efa7e5f7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
german defense ministry, military presence in africa, military presence in niger, niger coup, niger military takeover
german defense ministry, military presence in africa, military presence in niger, niger coup, niger military takeover
Germany to Close Airbase in Niger After Negotiations on Soldiers Immunity Fail - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German armed forces will give up its airbase in Niger, which was used as a military transport hub, by August 31, as the sides failed to extend the agreement concerning the base, German media reported on Saturday, citing the German Defense Ministry.
The talks broke down after the new Nigerien authorities
had refused to grant German soldiers with immunity from prosecution, the NTV news outlet reported, citing a document the ministry had presented before the parliament.
Germany expects to withdraw its troops
from the country by the end of August as well.
The German military has used the base in Niger's capital, Niamey since 2013 as a supply center for its armed forces in neighboring Mali, which were stationed there as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.
Nigerien authorities, which took power in a military takeover in July 2023, have since then also terminated military agreements with France and the United States, which led to the French and US forces’ withdrawal from the country.