Hungarian PM Orban Heads to China After Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan Visits

Hungarian PM Orban Heads to China After Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan Visits

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is headed to China, where he is expected to arrive early on July 8, after visiting Kiev, Moscow, and Azerbaijan, reported Hungarian news outlet 444.hu.

"After Kiev, Moscow, and Azerbaijan, according to our information, Viktor Orban is heading to China. As far as we know, the Hungarian Prime Minister will arrive in the Asian country at dawn on Monday," the report said.Orban visited Russia on Friday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hungary's prime minister described his visit as a continuation of his "peace mission" after a visit to Kiev, which took place on Tuesday. He has also announced more "equally surprising" meetings coming up next week. Some EU leaders have been critical of the Hungarian leader's recent international engagements.

2024

