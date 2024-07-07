https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/orbans-peace-mission-continues-hungarian-fm-warns-eu-politicians-will-have-to-buckle-up-1119278870.html

Orban's Peace Mission Continues: Hungarian FM Warns EU Politicians Will Have to 'Buckle Up'

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Sunday suggested that European politicians "buckle up" ahead of Hungary's further actions aimed at promoting peace.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russia on Friday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban described his visit as a continuation of his "peace mission" after a visit to Kiev, which took place on Tuesday. He has also announced more surprising meetings next week. Orban’s activity, however, sparked criticism from the EU authorities. "We are not deterred or discouraged by these attacks [by the EU officials]. The peace mission continues and even intensifies, so I suggest that European pro-war politicians buckle up and follow closely next week as well," Szijjarto said in a video address on his social media. The criticism Hungary faced during this week showed that the crisis in the European Union is being fueled by politicians who are supplying Ukraine with weapons, mulling sending troops there, and talking about nuclear weapons, he added. Hungary’s six-month presidency of the EU Council, which started on July 1, will be dedicated to the country's peace mission, the top Hungarian diplomat said. Budapest will do everything it can to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict and to get Europe out of its "suffocating military crisis," he added.

