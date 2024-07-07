https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/nato-officials-fear-biden-might-lose-2024-us-presidential-election---reports-1119270769.html

NATO Officials Fear Biden Might Lose 2024 US Presidential Election - Reports

NATO officials fear that US President Joe Biden might lose the upcoming presidential election, Politico reported on Sunday, citing people connected to NATO.

They believe that Donald Trump’s return to office will damage the alliance and cripple the war effort in Ukraine, the news agency reported. "We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring," an official was quoted as saying by Politico. The officials are also expressing concerns about Biden’s age and health, according to the report. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Republican frontrunner Trump last Thursday, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians, donors, and other supporters to call for his removal as candidate.

