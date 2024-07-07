https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/nato-officials-fear-biden-might-lose-2024-us-presidential-election---reports-1119270769.html
NATO Officials Fear Biden Might Lose 2024 US Presidential Election - Reports
NATO Officials Fear Biden Might Lose 2024 US Presidential Election - Reports
Sputnik International
NATO officials fear that US President Joe Biden might lose the upcoming presidential election, Politico reported on Sunday, citing people connected to NATO.
2024-07-07T08:40+0000
2024-07-07T08:40+0000
2024-07-07T08:40+0000
world
us
joe biden
donald trump
nato
2024 us presidential election
us presidential campaign
rebublican party
democratic party
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118167859_0:209:3072:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_69611153ffbb0422563c22f6a8c225ea.jpg
They believe that Donald Trump’s return to office will damage the alliance and cripple the war effort in Ukraine, the news agency reported. "We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring," an official was quoted as saying by Politico. The officials are also expressing concerns about Biden’s age and health, according to the report. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Republican frontrunner Trump last Thursday, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians, donors, and other supporters to call for his removal as candidate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/panicky-white-house-hits-post-debate-damage-control-button-as-80-of-voters-say-biden-too-old-1119238951.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118167859_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a97d54d9571c30813d87494ceda3b79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate
NATO Officials Fear Biden Might Lose 2024 US Presidential Election - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO officials fear that US President Joe Biden might lose the upcoming presidential election, Politico reported on Sunday, citing people connected to NATO.
They believe that Donald Trump’s return to office will damage the alliance and cripple the war effort in Ukraine
, the news agency reported.
"We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring," an official was quoted as saying by Politico.
The officials are also expressing concerns about Biden’s age and health
, according to the report.
"We’re not sure that, even if he wins, he can survive four years more," an official was quoted as saying by Politico.
Biden appeared confused and incoherent
throughout his first debate with Republican frontrunner Trump last Thursday, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities
at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians, donors, and other supporters to call for his removal
as candidate.
The US presidential election is slated for November. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.