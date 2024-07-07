International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
Units of Russia’s Yug Battlegroup destroyed a US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with its crew, using drones and captured an electronic warfare system from it, the commander of the assault group with the call sign Kucher told Sputnik.
russia's special operation in ukraine
Soldiers from Russia's 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District are carrying out combat missions as part of the Yug Battlegroup in the special military operation zone."Recently, during active offensive actions, our UAV crew hit a Bradley... When the opportunity arose, we inspected the vehicle for dead or wounded enemies and found and captured a much-needed and important electronic warfare system. We took it directly from the turret and took it with us," Kucher told the news agency.According to Kucher, the US-made BMP was hit near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.
russian special military operation, bradley ifv, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us military equipment in ukraine
russian special military operation, bradley ifv, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us military equipment in ukraine

Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle

Units of Russia’s Yug Battlegroup destroyed a US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with its crew, using drones and captured an electronic warfare system from it, the commander of the assault group with the call sign Kucher told Sputnik.
Soldiers from Russia's 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District are carrying out combat missions as part of the Yug Battlegroup in the special military operation zone.
"Recently, during active offensive actions, our UAV crew hit a Bradley... When the opportunity arose, we inspected the vehicle for dead or wounded enemies and found and captured a much-needed and important electronic warfare system. We took it directly from the turret and took it with us," Kucher told the news agency.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Drone Smash US Bradley IFV Operated by Ukrainians
11 April, 16:36 GMT
According to Kucher, the US-made BMP was hit near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.
