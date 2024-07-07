https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/russian-forces-capture-electronic-warfare-system-from-us-bradley-vehicle-1119275460.html
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
Sputnik International
Units of Russia’s Yug Battlegroup destroyed a US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with its crew, using drones and captured an electronic warfare system from it, the commander of the assault group with the call sign Kucher told Sputnik.
2024-07-07T11:16+0000
2024-07-07T11:16+0000
2024-07-07T11:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119275239_22:0:3663:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_834fffea480a42e9d979399f1628bd0d.jpg
Soldiers from Russia's 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District are carrying out combat missions as part of the Yug Battlegroup in the special military operation zone."Recently, during active offensive actions, our UAV crew hit a Bradley... When the opportunity arose, we inspected the vehicle for dead or wounded enemies and found and captured a much-needed and important electronic warfare system. We took it directly from the turret and took it with us," Kucher told the news agency.According to Kucher, the US-made BMP was hit near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-drone-smash-us-bradley-ifv-operated-by-ukrainians--1117871519.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119275239_477:0:3208:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d31ede0728117f0bee9e0e2bc5ceb322.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, bradley ifv, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us military equipment in ukraine
russian special military operation, bradley ifv, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us military equipment in ukraine
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
Units of Russia’s Yug Battlegroup destroyed a US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with its crew, using drones and captured an electronic warfare system from it, the commander of the assault group with the call sign Kucher told Sputnik.
Soldiers from Russia's 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District are carrying out combat missions as part of the Yug Battlegroup in the special military operation zone.
"Recently, during active offensive actions, our UAV crew hit a Bradley
... When the opportunity arose, we inspected the vehicle for dead or wounded enemies and found and captured a much-needed and important electronic warfare system. We took it directly from the turret and took it with us," Kucher told the news agency.
According to Kucher, the US-made BMP
was hit near Chasov Yar
in the Donetsk People's Republic.