https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/russian-forces-capture-electronic-warfare-system-from-us-bradley-vehicle-1119275460.html

Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle

Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle

Sputnik International

Units of Russia’s Yug Battlegroup destroyed a US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with its crew, using drones and captured an electronic warfare system from it, the commander of the assault group with the call sign Kucher told Sputnik.

2024-07-07T11:16+0000

2024-07-07T11:16+0000

2024-07-07T11:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

us

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119275239_22:0:3663:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_834fffea480a42e9d979399f1628bd0d.jpg

Soldiers from Russia's 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District are carrying out combat missions as part of the Yug Battlegroup in the special military operation zone."Recently, during active offensive actions, our UAV crew hit a Bradley... When the opportunity arose, we inspected the vehicle for dead or wounded enemies and found and captured a much-needed and important electronic warfare system. We took it directly from the turret and took it with us," Kucher told the news agency.According to Kucher, the US-made BMP was hit near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-drone-smash-us-bradley-ifv-operated-by-ukrainians--1117871519.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, bradley ifv, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us military equipment in ukraine