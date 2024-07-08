https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/frances-new-popular-front-to-nominate-candidate-to-head-government-in-one-week--leader-1119286387.html

France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week

France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week

Sputnik International

France’s New Popular Front will nominate candidate for head of French government within one week, the leader of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, said on Monday.

2024-07-08T07:31+0000

2024-07-08T07:31+0000

2024-07-08T07:34+0000

world

europe

france

french interior ministry

olivier faure

national assembly

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg

Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said that the left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections in France, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french elections, parliamentary election in france, who won most seats in france, who is the winer in french election, french elections winner