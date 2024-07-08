France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week
07:31 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 08.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France’s New Popular Front will nominate candidate for head of French government within one week, the leader of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said that the left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections in France, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.
"The choice [of the candidate] will be made this week, either by consensus or by vote," Faure said, as quoted by AFP.
Jean-Luc Melanchon's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections, securing 182 seats (out of 577) in the French parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's bloc gained 168 seats. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardelle’s National Rally got 143 parliamentary seats.