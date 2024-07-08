International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/frances-new-popular-front-to-nominate-candidate-to-head-government-in-one-week--leader-1119286387.html
France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week
France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week
Sputnik International
France’s New Popular Front will nominate candidate for head of French government within one week, the leader of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, said on Monday.
2024-07-08T07:31+0000
2024-07-08T07:34+0000
world
europe
france
french interior ministry
olivier faure
national assembly
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg
Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said that the left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections in France, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa2f9f7b1381093f3b9730330ef837c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
french elections, parliamentary election in france, who won most seats in france, who is the winer in french election, french elections winner
french elections, parliamentary election in france, who won most seats in france, who is the winer in french election, french elections winner

France’s New Popular Front to Nominate Candidate to Head Government in One Week

07:31 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 08.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Dominique Boutin / Go to the mediabankFrench National Assembly, the lower house of parliament
French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
© Sputnik / Dominique Boutin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France’s New Popular Front will nominate candidate for head of French government within one week, the leader of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said that the left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections in France, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.
"The choice [of the candidate] will be made this week, either by consensus or by vote," Faure said, as quoted by AFP.

Jean-Luc Melanchon's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections, securing 182 seats (out of 577) in the French parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's bloc gained 168 seats. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardelle’s National Rally got 143 parliamentary seats.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала