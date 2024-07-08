New French Governing Coalition Will Likely Be ‘Fragile’

International
Assessing the results of the second round of the snap parliamentary elections in France, it can be assumed that the outcome will create a serious governance problem in the country.
The future governing coalition will likely be fragile and society will be characterized by greater political polarization, chairman of Rome-based think tank Vision and Global Trends Tiberio Graziani told Sputnik.France is already going through a political crisis, both internally and within Europe. The elections show that the country is facing political, economic and social crises. The same can be said about other European nations, like Germany, the expert added.Jean-Luc Melanchon's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections, securing 182 seats (out of 577) in the French parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's bloc gained 168 seats. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardelle's National Rally got 143 parliamentary seats.
Assessing the results of the second round of the snap parliamentary elections in France, it can be assumed that the outcome will create a serious governance problem in the country.
The future governing coalition will likely be fragile and society will be characterized by greater political polarization, chairman of Rome-based think tank Vision and Global Trends Tiberio Graziani told Sputnik.
“Economic problems will worsen. It will be three years of political crisis,” he said.
France is already going through a political crisis, both internally and within Europe. The elections show that the country is facing political, economic and social crises. The same can be said about other European nations, like Germany, the expert added.
Jean-Luc Melanchon's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the parliamentary elections, securing 182 seats (out of 577) in the French parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's bloc gained 168 seats. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardelle’s National Rally got 143 parliamentary seats.
