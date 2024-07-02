https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/france-rapidly-being-brought-to-its-knees-regardless-of-vote-outcome--1119216123.html

France Rapidly Being ‘Brought to its Knees’ Regardless of Vote Outcome

Whatever the outcome of the parliamentary elections, France today “no longer has the means for its policy,” Emmanuel Leroy, president of the Institut 1717, for a new Franco-Russian alliance, told Sputnik.

Whatever the outcome of the parliamentary elections, France today “no longer has the means for its policy,” Emmanuel Leroy, president of the Institut 1717, for a new Franco-Russian alliance, told Sputnik.He underscored that quite possibly next Sunday, Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally (RN) will not obtain an absolute majority required to govern in the country, creating “an objectively uncontrollable situation.”“Emmanuel Macron's bet today is to play on the victory of this party [RN] in such a way as to create a situation of political chaos in France,” Leroy suggested.Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has already stated that Macron's centrist coalition will pull out around 60 of its candidates to allow other contenders to have a chance at defeating the RN. But this could be nothing more than a “window dressing,” said Leroy.The analyst noted that whether France switches to a right-wing or left-wing policy, this wouldn’t change the fundamentals. And these fundamentals are that the France of Emmanuel Macron, which has been “at the forefront in the desire to completely engage in this war in Ukraine to help the regime [led] by Zelensky,” is in phenomenal debt. “I remind you that France has an official public debt of 3,000 billion euros, and that this sum is absolutely non-repayable,” the former Russia adviser to Marine Le Pen stressed.According to Leroy, by potentially letting Jordan Bardella head the French government, Macron could be setting the president of the National Rally up for the role of a fall guy.Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally (RN) topped the 1st round of France's parliamentary elections, winning 33.4% of the vote on Sunday. The New Popular Front leftist coalition came in second, securing 27.99%, while President Emmanuel Macron's center-right alliance Ensemble took third place with 20.04%. After the runoff, the RN could clinch between 230 and 280 seats - a relative majority - in the 577-seat lower house, according to national TV calculations.

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

