Orban Traveling to Washington for NATO Summit, Will Use Trip for 'Peace Mission' - Office
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is traveling to Washington for the NATO summit, but he will use this trip for his "peace mission," Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, said on Monday.
"The Prime Minister is traveling to Washington on dates that have been known several months ago for the NATO summit, but, of course, the trip can be used to serve a good purpose — the cause of peace," Gulyas told a briefing. The spokesman evaded the question of whether Orban will hold any meetings with US President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump, saying that everything would become known "at the appropriate time," adding that "as part of the peace mission, it is worth meeting with those who can help in the cause of peace."
News
en_EN
"The Prime Minister is traveling to Washington on dates that have been known several months ago for the NATO summit, but, of course, the trip can be used to serve a good purpose — the cause of peace," Gulyas told a briefing.
The spokesman evaded the question of whether Orban
will hold any meetings with US President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump, saying that everything would become known "at the appropriate time
," adding that "as part of the peace mission, it is worth meeting with those who can help in the cause of peace
."
Hungary’s six-month presidency of the EU Council, which started on July 1, will be dedicated to the country's peace mission, the top Hungarian diplomat said. Budapest will do everything it can to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict and to get Europe out of its "suffocating military crisis," he added.