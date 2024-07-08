https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russian-security-service-foils-ukraines-attempt-to-hijack-russian-tu-22m3-strike-bomber-1119287820.html

Russian Security Service Foils Ukraine's Attempt to Hijack Russian Tu-22M3 Strike Bomber

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to hijack a Russian Tu-22M3 strike bomber with the help of NATO allies.

"The Russian FSB has prevented another attempt of the Ukrainian special services to hijack a long-range strategic bomber Tu-22M3 of the Russian aerospace forces and fly it abroad. The involvement of special services of NATO member states in the preparation and implementation of the operation has been uncovered," the agency said in a statement. Tupolev's Tu-22М3 long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber (NATO reporting name: Backfire) is designed to destroy sea- and ground-based targets by means of guided missiles and aerial bombs. The Ukrainian intelligence tried to recruit a Russian military pilot, offering him a financial reward and the Italian citizenship for hijacking the plane and flying it to the destination, the FSB said. The Russian military pilot who was targeted by the Ukrainian operatives said in a video shared by the FSB that he had been offered $3 million for hijacking a nuclear-capable strategic bomber. The sum allegedly included a million provided by the Ukrainian state-owned defense group Ukroboronprom. The airman said the Ukrainians contacted him via Telegram in an effort to extort information on Russian warplanes, including hull numbers, technical condition, and maintenance schedule. The pilot said they also threatened to hurt his family if he refused to put Russian aviation equipment on fire.

