Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Calls for Joining Union State of Russia and Belarus
22:09 GMT 06.06.2024 (Updated: 23:39 GMT 06.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMoldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee on CIS affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov/
Moldova should grow closer to Russia, so it would be worth discussing the possibility of joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Moldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc, told Russian media.
"Russia is our friend, our partner; we should move forward together. Moreover, I believe that there is a possibility to expand even the format of the Russia-Belarus Union State. There is a possibility for consideration and for dialogue. This is important,’ Shor clarified.
According to the politician, only by uniting could Moldova and Russia stand against the West, as Moldova itself is needed by the West only for its own purposes.
"Why do they need Moldova? And I'll tell you – it's a testing ground. A testing ground of free hands for war. It's a testing ground to bully. Maybe they'll send immigrants to us at some point. We have nothing in common with them. Here [with Russia and Belarus] we've been in the same family for years, we know each other, we speak the same language. We understand each other, we have common values," he added.
Most Moldovans believe in a future with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shor said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"We believe that the only way out for the Republic of Moldova today is to become a full-fledged, full member of the EAEU. We really understand today that we want to become a participant of the platform, a unified platform in the field of economy, in the field of ideology, in the field of foreign policy, in the field of security policy. Today this is more important for Moldova than ever,” Shor emphasized, addressing the SPIEF session “The Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects”.
Shor claimed that the majority of Moldovan voters have already become disillusioned with the European Union and European values, as politicians who entered power on these slogans are closing opposition television channels in the republic and removing unwanted politicians from elections.
"We clearly understand that today the majority of the people of Moldova believe in a future with the EAEU… We have had enough of fairy tales and carrots on sticks for the last 20 years. Today we want real friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding and relations,” he declared.