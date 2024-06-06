International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/moldovan-opposition-leader-shor-calls-for-joining-union-state-of-russia-and-belarus-1118821290.html
Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Calls for Joining Union State of Russia and Belarus
Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Calls for Joining Union State of Russia and Belarus
Sputnik International
Moldova should grow closer to Russia, so it would be worth discussing the possibility of joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Moldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc, told Russian media.
2024-06-06T22:09+0000
2024-06-06T23:39+0000
world
russia
moldova
belarus
eurasian economic union
european union (eu)
multipolar world
western domination
traditional values
spief 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821432_0:0:3357:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f620646e31fcce81d7f04b776a00bf3c.jpg
"Russia is our friend, our partner; we should move forward together. Moreover, I believe that there is a possibility to expand even the format of the Russia-Belarus Union State. There is a possibility for consideration and for dialogue. This is important,’ Shor clarified.According to the politician, only by uniting could Moldova and Russia stand against the West, as Moldova itself is needed by the West only for its own purposes. Most Moldovans believe in a future with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shor said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Shor claimed that the majority of Moldovan voters have already become disillusioned with the European Union and European values, as politicians who entered power on these slogans are closing opposition television channels in the republic and removing unwanted politicians from elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/gagauzia-head-gutsul--opposition-leader-shor-lay-flowers-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-in-moscow-1118345122.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/gagauzia-to-appeal-to-russia-among-others-if-moldova-sends-troops-to-region---gutsul-1117837808.html
russia
moldova
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821432_626:0:3357:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_194580fe4f50f5789657f72019a3cbf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-moldova ties, russia-moldova relations, ilan shor, moldovan opposition, union state, russia and belarus, moldova-russia relations, moldova-russia ties, moldova-russia cooperation, opposition leader, join russia, save moldova
russia-moldova ties, russia-moldova relations, ilan shor, moldovan opposition, union state, russia and belarus, moldova-russia relations, moldova-russia ties, moldova-russia cooperation, opposition leader, join russia, save moldova

Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Calls for Joining Union State of Russia and Belarus

22:09 GMT 06.06.2024 (Updated: 23:39 GMT 06.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMoldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee on CIS affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, in Moscow, Russia
Moldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of Pobeda (Victory) political bloc meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee on CIS affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Moldova should grow closer to Russia, so it would be worth discussing the possibility of joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Moldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc, told Russian media.
"Russia is our friend, our partner; we should move forward together. Moreover, I believe that there is a possibility to expand even the format of the Russia-Belarus Union State. There is a possibility for consideration and for dialogue. This is important,’ Shor clarified.
According to the politician, only by uniting could Moldova and Russia stand against the West, as Moldova itself is needed by the West only for its own purposes.
"Why do they need Moldova? And I'll tell you – it's a testing ground. A testing ground of free hands for war. It's a testing ground to bully. Maybe they'll send immigrants to us at some point. We have nothing in common with them. Here [with Russia and Belarus] we've been in the same family for years, we know each other, we speak the same language. We understand each other, we have common values," he added.
Screengrab of Sputnik video showing the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomous region Evgenia Gutsul and the leader of the Moldovan opposition 'Shor' party Ilan Shor laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2024
Russia
Gagauzia Head Gutsul & Opposition Leader Shor Lay Flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
9 May, 02:10 GMT
Most Moldovans believe in a future with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shor said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"We believe that the only way out for the Republic of Moldova today is to become a full-fledged, full member of the EAEU. We really understand today that we want to become a participant of the platform, a unified platform in the field of economy, in the field of ideology, in the field of foreign policy, in the field of security policy. Today this is more important for Moldova than ever,” Shor emphasized, addressing the SPIEF session “The Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects”.
Shor claimed that the majority of Moldovan voters have already become disillusioned with the European Union and European values, as politicians who entered power on these slogans are closing opposition television channels in the republic and removing unwanted politicians from elections.
"We clearly understand that today the majority of the people of Moldova believe in a future with the EAEU… We have had enough of fairy tales and carrots on sticks for the last 20 years. Today we want real friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding and relations,” he declared.
Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
World
Gagauzia to Appeal to Russia Among Others If Moldova Sends Troops to Region - Gutsul
10 April, 01:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала