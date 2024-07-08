International
Russia's Roscosmos Completes Tests of Upgraded RD-191M Engine for Modernized Angara Rocket
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday it had completed tests of the new RD-191M rocket engine, which will increase the payload of its modernized heavy-lift Angara rocket.
"Tests of upgraded RD-191M engines have been completed," the agency said in a statement, published on Telegram. The single-cylinder liquid engine was developed for the modernized Angara-A5M rocket, the corporation added. The RD-191M engine runs on kerosene and liquid oxygen. It is a version of the RD-191 engine that generates 10% more thrust. It will be used to send cargo missions to the Russian orbital space station.
roscosmos, rd-191 engine, angara rocket
09:58 GMT 08.07.2024
RD-191 rocket engine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday it had completed tests of the new RD-191M rocket engine, which will increase the payload of its modernized heavy-lift Angara rocket.
"Tests of upgraded RD-191M engines have been completed," the agency said in a statement, published on Telegram.
The single-cylinder liquid engine was developed for the modernized Angara-A5M rocket, the corporation added.
The RD-191M engine runs on kerosene and liquid oxygen. It is a version of the RD-191 engine that generates 10% more thrust. It will be used to send cargo missions to the Russian orbital space station.
