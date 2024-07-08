https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russias-roscosmos-completes-tests-of-upgraded-rd-191m-engine-for-modernized-angara-rocket-1119288428.html

Russia's Roscosmos Completes Tests of Upgraded RD-191M Engine for Modernized Angara Rocket

Russia's Roscosmos Completes Tests of Upgraded RD-191M Engine for Modernized Angara Rocket

Sputnik International

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday it had completed tests of the new RD-191M rocket engine, which will increase the payload of its modernized heavy-lift Angara rocket.

2024-07-08T09:58+0000

2024-07-08T09:58+0000

2024-07-08T09:58+0000

russia

roscosmos

angara-a5m

angara

russia

space exploration

space research

russian space corporation

space program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119288694_0:0:2734:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_1fff31ebb1319e11be337bb67f462b8b.jpg

"Tests of upgraded RD-191M engines have been completed," the agency said in a statement, published on Telegram. The single-cylinder liquid engine was developed for the modernized Angara-A5M rocket, the corporation added. The RD-191M engine runs on kerosene and liquid oxygen. It is a version of the RD-191 engine that generates 10% more thrust. It will be used to send cargo missions to the Russian orbital space station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/why-angara-a5s-launch-ushers-in-new-era-for-russias-space-exploration-1117899968.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, rd-191 engine, angara rocket