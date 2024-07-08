https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/several-house-democrats-call-for-biden-to-drop-out-of-2024-presidential-race---reports-1119284581.html

Several House Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race - Reports

Several House Democrats told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that US President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race, CNN reported, citing sources.

The report noted that in a conversation with Jeffries, House Democrats expressed deep concern about the possible damage to Democrats if Biden continues to participate in the presidential race. In their opinion, it could prevent Democrats from securing a majority in the House of Representatives in the next elections, the report said on Sunday. At the same time, Jeffries did not express his point of view regarding Biden's participation in the elections, the report read. In addition, the number of lawmakers who support Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign exceeds those who support his further participation, the broadcaster reported, adding that US Vice President Kamala Harris is more often mentioned as Biden's replacement. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump last Thursday, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians, donors, and other supporters to call for his removal as candidate.

