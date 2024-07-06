https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/broken-promises-fed-disillusioned-voters-rage-ahead-of-uk-elections---media-1119261649.html

'Broken Promises' Fed Disillusioned Voters' Rage Ahead of UK Elections - Media

'Broken Promises' Fed Disillusioned Voters' Rage Ahead of UK Elections - Media

Sputnik International

The stunning victory of Britain’s Labour party at elections on Friday was driven by the profound disillusionment and anger of the population, according to Politico.

2024-07-06T11:24+0000

2024-07-06T11:24+0000

2024-07-06T11:24+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

england

britain

resolution foundation

office for national statistics

national health service (nhs)

keir starmer

rishi sunak

uk elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262162_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e8964d5091fc2c3d7dc23c35e3e3fa.jpg

The stunning victory of Britain’s Labour party at elections on Friday was driven by the profound disillusionment and anger in the population, according to Politico.It was not a new “lurch to the left,” but rather “broken promises and broken trust,” along with failing public services, that were the driving force behind Labour’s triumph, speculated the publication. The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led his party to a landslide victory, appears to have his work cut out.The country has witnessed a dizzying turnover of leaders at No 10 in past months, and presents a bleak picture.All of the above fuelled the results of the elections in the UK, which, in effect, became a protest vote, leaving the Labour Party staring at a dismal web of challenges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/liz-truss-led-caravan-of-losers-in-washington-to-lobby-house-gop-on-ukraine-aid-1115310665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/anti-establishment-surge-in-uk-election-driven-by-pro-palestine-anti-immigration-sentiment-1119256652.html

united kingdom (uk)

england

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

keir starmer becomes prime minister, problems starmer faces as prime minister, what are the problems facing the uk, how bad is the cost of living in the uk, uk’s conservative party, tory party, tories, british parties, british conservative, british elections, parliamentary elections, labour party, elections in uk, cost of living in uk,