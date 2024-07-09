https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/david-cameron-to-give-up-role-of-shadow-foreign-secretary-1119304805.html

David Cameron to Give Up Role of Shadow Foreign Secretary

Former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that he would not hold the post of foreign minister in the shadow cabinet of the UK Conservative Party.

"It’s been a huge honour to serve as Foreign Secretary, but clearly the Conservative Party in opposition will need to shadow the new Foreign Secretary from the Commons. So I told Rishi Sunak that I would step back," Cameron said on X on Monday. Cameron added that the role of shadow foreign secretary had been given to former Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell.On Friday, David Lammy was appointed as the new foreign secretary of the United Kingdom in the cabinet of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the Labour Party's victory in the general election.

