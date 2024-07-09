International
David Cameron to Give Up Role of Shadow Foreign Secretary
David Cameron to Give Up Role of Shadow Foreign Secretary
Former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that he would not hold the post of foreign minister in the shadow cabinet of the UK Conservative Party.
"It's been a huge honour to serve as Foreign Secretary, but clearly the Conservative Party in opposition will need to shadow the new Foreign Secretary from the Commons. So I told Rishi Sunak that I would step back," Cameron said on X on Monday. Cameron added that the role of shadow foreign secretary had been given to former Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell.On Friday, David Lammy was appointed as the new foreign secretary of the United Kingdom in the cabinet of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the Labour Party's victory in the general election.
David Cameron to Give Up Role of Shadow Foreign Secretary

05:18 GMT 09.07.2024
Former British prime minister David Cameron delivers the keynote address during the World Travel and Tourism Conference in Bangkok on April 26, 2017
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that he would not hold the post of foreign minister in the shadow cabinet of the UK Conservative Party.
"It’s been a huge honour to serve as Foreign Secretary, but clearly the Conservative Party in opposition will need to shadow the new Foreign Secretary from the Commons. So I told Rishi Sunak that I would step back," Cameron said on X on Monday.
Cameron added that the role of shadow foreign secretary had been given to former Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell.
On Friday, David Lammy was appointed as the new foreign secretary of the United Kingdom in the cabinet of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the Labour Party's victory in the general election.
