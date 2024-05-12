https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/david-cameron-nato-wont-shoot-down-russian-missiles-over-ukraine-1118399561.html

David Cameron: NATO Won't Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine

David Cameron: NATO Won't Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine

Sputnik International

Moscow earlier warned European leaders from intentionally stirring up tensions around the situation in Ukraine now that they know perfectly well that the Kiev regime is on the verge of total breakdown.

2024-05-12T16:22+0000

2024-05-12T16:22+0000

2024-05-12T16:22+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

poland

ukraine

nato

russia

territory

missiles

drones

david cameron

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105533/27/1055332751_0:168:4000:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_62c25a2b33b37f0a3e712c547b0ffbe5.jpg

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has ruled out the possibility of NATO forces intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine."But the one thing we have to try to avoid is NATO forces in conflict with Russian forces," Cameron stressed.At the same time, he argued that with NATO soldiers "not directly fighting off" Russian servicemen, any aid to Ukraine by the alliance is "acceptable."The British foreign secretary spoke after an array of German MPs backed the idea of NATO "cross-border" anti-aircraft units downing Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, something they claimed could "relieve the burden on Ukrainian air defenses and allow them to protect the front line."Nico Lange, senior researcher at the Munich Security Conference, earlier insisted in a televised interview that NATO allies should use their "numerous" Patriot anti-aircraft systems to destroy "all Russian missiles and drones" over Ukraine from the territory of Poland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/russian-forces-liberate-four-villages-in-kharkov-region-1118397442.html

united kingdom (uk)

poland

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia's ongoing offensive, western military aid to ukraine, david cameron's 'no' to the possibility of nato forces intercepting russian missiles over ukraine