https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/david-cameron-nato-wont-shoot-down-russian-missiles-over-ukraine-1118399561.html
David Cameron: NATO Won't Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine
David Cameron: NATO Won't Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine
Sputnik International
Moscow earlier warned European leaders from intentionally stirring up tensions around the situation in Ukraine now that they know perfectly well that the Kiev regime is on the verge of total breakdown.
2024-05-12T16:22+0000
2024-05-12T16:22+0000
2024-05-12T16:22+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
poland
ukraine
nato
russia
territory
missiles
drones
david cameron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105533/27/1055332751_0:168:4000:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_62c25a2b33b37f0a3e712c547b0ffbe5.jpg
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has ruled out the possibility of NATO forces intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine."But the one thing we have to try to avoid is NATO forces in conflict with Russian forces," Cameron stressed.At the same time, he argued that with NATO soldiers "not directly fighting off" Russian servicemen, any aid to Ukraine by the alliance is "acceptable."The British foreign secretary spoke after an array of German MPs backed the idea of NATO "cross-border" anti-aircraft units downing Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, something they claimed could "relieve the burden on Ukrainian air defenses and allow them to protect the front line."Nico Lange, senior researcher at the Munich Security Conference, earlier insisted in a televised interview that NATO allies should use their "numerous" Patriot anti-aircraft systems to destroy "all Russian missiles and drones" over Ukraine from the territory of Poland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/russian-forces-liberate-four-villages-in-kharkov-region-1118397442.html
united kingdom (uk)
poland
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105533/27/1055332751_716:0:4000:2463_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7089d09fe730dccef173bb7409945a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia's ongoing offensive, western military aid to ukraine, david cameron's 'no' to the possibility of nato forces intercepting russian missiles over ukraine
russia's ongoing offensive, western military aid to ukraine, david cameron's 'no' to the possibility of nato forces intercepting russian missiles over ukraine
David Cameron: NATO Won't Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine
Moscow earlier warned European leaders from intentionally stirring up tensions around the situation in Ukraine now that they know perfectly well that the Kiev regime is on the verge of total breakdown.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has ruled out the possibility of NATO forces intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine.
Speaking to The Times, Cameron cited "many" allegedly "non-escalatory things" the UK "can do," like supplying anti-tank weapons, tanks, and long-range artillery to the Kiev regime — military aid that Russia has repeatedly warned would only exacerbate the Ukraine conflict.
"But the one thing we have to try to avoid is NATO forces in conflict with Russian forces," Cameron stressed.
"And that’s why, from the start, I’ve said I don’t think we can do a no-fly zone or NATO interception into Ukraine."
At the same time, he argued that with NATO soldiers "not directly fighting off" Russian servicemen, any aid to Ukraine by the alliance is "acceptable."
The British foreign secretary spoke after an array of German MPs backed the idea of NATO "cross-border" anti-aircraft units downing Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, something they claimed could "relieve the burden on Ukrainian air defenses and allow them to protect the front line
."
Nico Lange, senior researcher at the Munich Security Conference, earlier insisted in a televised interview that NATO allies should use their "numerous" Patriot anti-aircraft systems to destroy "all Russian missiles and drones" over Ukraine from the territory of Poland.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Europeans are deliberately stoking tensions over Ukraine because they realize that Kiev’s forces face a complete collapse amid Russia’s ongoing offensive. "The moment is very important and, of course, this is very provocative on their part," Peskov warned.