Putin-Modi Informal Talks Lasted About Three Hours - Kremlin

The informal talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for about three hours and were very meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, Putin talked with Modi in an informal format for about three hours, there was quite a meaningful one-on-one conversation," Peskov told reporters. On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will visit the Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) and host the Russian and Indian delegations for a working breakfast, the Kremlin spokesman said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian leader on Monday.Modi is paying a visit to Russia from July 8-9 to hold an annual summit with Putin.
"Yesterday, Putin talked with Modi in an informal format for about three hours, there was quite a meaningful one-on-one conversation," Peskov told reporters.
On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will visit the Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) and host the Russian and Indian delegations for a working breakfast, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"Indian Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Russia continues today. Their working day will begin ... with a visit to VDNH. They will inspect the Atomic Energy Pavilion ... This will be followed by Russian-Indian talks held over an official breakfast. Large delegations from both sides will be present, and heads of respective departments will deliver reports," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian leader on Monday.
Modi is paying a visit to Russia
from July 8-9 to hold an annual summit with Putin.