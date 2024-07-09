https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/putin-modi-informal-talks-lasted-about-three-hours---kremlin-1119307482.html

Putin-Modi Informal Talks Lasted About Three Hours - Kremlin

The informal talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for about three hours and were very meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, Putin talked with Modi in an informal format for about three hours, there was quite a meaningful one-on-one conversation," Peskov told reporters. On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will visit the Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) and host the Russian and Indian delegations for a working breakfast, the Kremlin spokesman said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian leader on Monday.Modi is paying a visit to Russia from July 8-9 to hold an annual summit with Putin.

