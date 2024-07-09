International
LIVE: Narendra Modi Visits Russia Expo in Moscow Together With Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/putin-modi-informal-talks-lasted-about-three-hours---kremlin-1119307482.html
Putin-Modi Informal Talks Lasted About Three Hours - Kremlin
Putin-Modi Informal Talks Lasted About Three Hours - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The informal talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for about three hours and were very meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2024-07-09T09:42+0000
2024-07-09T09:47+0000
russia
vladimir putin
narendra modi
dmitry peskov
russia
moscow
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119307628_0:150:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_362f36141bf067291413f7b96292122b.jpg
"Yesterday, Putin talked with Modi in an informal format for about three hours, there was quite a meaningful one-on-one conversation," Peskov told reporters. On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will visit the Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) and host the Russian and Indian delegations for a working breakfast, the Kremlin spokesman said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian leader on Monday.Modi is paying a visit to Russia from July 8-9 to hold an annual summit with Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/stronger-russia-india-ties-to-benefit-peoples-of-two-countries---modi-1119291609.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119307628_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1157eb5d2a53be4b450e2d65739dcd19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin-modi informal talks, russian president vladimir putin, indian prime minister narendra modi
putin-modi informal talks, russian president vladimir putin, indian prime minister narendra modi

Putin-Modi Informal Talks Lasted About Three Hours - Kremlin

09:42 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 09.07.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The informal talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for about three hours and were very meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, Putin talked with Modi in an informal format for about three hours, there was quite a meaningful one-on-one conversation," Peskov told reporters.
On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will visit the Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) and host the Russian and Indian delegations for a working breakfast, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"Indian Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Russia continues today. Their working day will begin ... with a visit to VDNH. They will inspect the Atomic Energy Pavilion ... This will be followed by Russian-Indian talks held over an official breakfast. Large delegations from both sides will be present, and heads of respective departments will deliver reports," Peskov said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews honour guards during a welcome ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
World
Stronger Russia-India Ties to Benefit Peoples of Two Countries - Modi
Yesterday, 12:57 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian leader on Monday.
Modi is paying a visit to Russia from July 8-9 to hold an annual summit with Putin.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала