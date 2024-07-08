https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/putin-and-modi-hold-informal-meeting-in-novo-ogaryovo-residence-1119300137.html
Putin and Modi Hold Informal Meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo Residence
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for tea at the president's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for tea at the president's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. "Once again, good afternoon. I'm very glad to see you. Our official talks will take place tomorrow, but today we can have a relaxed conversation about the same issues, but informally," Putin said. Among other things, Putin congratulated Modi on his re-election as prime minister, highlighting his years of work and his ability to achieve goals in the interest of the Indian people.Putin also noted that India has the highest birth rate in the world, adding that this indicates people are planning their families and lives, which signifies confidence and stability.In response, Modi thanked Putin for the warm words and the interesting program, likewise mentioning the importance and scale of the elections in India.Earlier on Monday, Modi arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport, where he was greeted by Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.Modi's first visit to Russia in five years will last until July 9. Before departing India, Modi expressed his anticipation for the meeting with Putin, calling him a friend. He noted that the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years in areas such as energy, security, trade, investment, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, and interpersonal exchanges.Official talks are scheduled for Tuesday around noon, including a small group discussion and an official breakfast dialogue. No joint press communication is planned. Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov mentioned that an extensive exchange of views at these meetings would largely compensate for the lack of media statements.On Tuesday, Modi will also meet with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition in Moscow.
"India is the largest democracy. It is considered the mother of democracy. For the first time in 65 years, the government was elected for the third consecutive term. The people of India have given me this chance to serve my country. I am confident that in the third term I will work three times harder," Modi added.
