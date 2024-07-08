https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/putin-and-modi-hold-informal-meeting-in-novo-ogaryovo-residence-1119300137.html

Putin and Modi Hold Informal Meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo Residence

Putin and Modi Hold Informal Meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo Residence

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for tea at the president's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

2024-07-08T17:58+0000

2024-07-08T17:58+0000

2024-07-08T17:58+0000

russia

vladimir putin

narendra modi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119299775_0:193:2958:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_3249dfb181666ea6c2920b2efdcff85e.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for tea at the president's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. "Once again, good afternoon. I'm very glad to see you. Our official talks will take place tomorrow, but today we can have a relaxed conversation about the same issues, but informally," Putin said. Among other things, Putin congratulated Modi on his re-election as prime minister, highlighting his years of work and his ability to achieve goals in the interest of the Indian people.Putin also noted that India has the highest birth rate in the world, adding that this indicates people are planning their families and lives, which signifies confidence and stability.In response, Modi thanked Putin for the warm words and the interesting program, likewise mentioning the importance and scale of the elections in India.Earlier on Monday, Modi arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport, where he was greeted by Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.Modi's first visit to Russia in five years will last until July 9. Before departing India, Modi expressed his anticipation for the meeting with Putin, calling him a friend. He noted that the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years in areas such as energy, security, trade, investment, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, and interpersonal exchanges.Official talks are scheduled for Tuesday around noon, including a small group discussion and an official breakfast dialogue. No joint press communication is planned. Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov mentioned that an extensive exchange of views at these meetings would largely compensate for the lack of media statements.On Tuesday, Modi will also meet with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition in Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/stronger-russia-india-ties-to-benefit-peoples-of-two-countries---modi-1119291609.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/what-to-expect-from-putin-modi-talks-in-moscow-1119268671.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, narendra modi, russia, india, modi in russia, modi meets putin, putin greets modi at novo-ogaryovo