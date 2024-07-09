https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russian-forces-carry-out-strikes-only-against-ukrainian-military-targets---kremlin-1119307319.html

Russian Forces Carry Out Strikes Only Against Ukrainian Military Targets - Kremlin

The Russian armed forces carry out strikes exclusively at those targets that are related to the Ukrainian military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The comments of the Russian Defense Ministry, which rule out any attacks on civilian infrastructure targets in Ukraine, should be the main source of information on such issues, the spokesman added. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that widely shared photos and videos confirmed that the destruction had been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Russia would present evidence to the UN Security Council on Tuesday that disproved the Ukrainian and Western narratives.On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that claims that its troops had deliberately struck civilian targets in Ukraine did not correspond to reality, as the destruction was caused by the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile. The use of the tragedy at a children's hospital in Kiev by the authorities of Ukraine for propaganda purposes is inhumane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday."The attempts of the [Ukrainian President] Zelensky regime to use the tragedy of the children's hospital in Kiev for propaganda purposes once again confirms its inhumane Nazi nature. For the sake of preserving power, the Kiev regime is ready for any crimes. Itis indifferent to the fate and lives of fellow citizens, including children," Zakharova said.The Russian armed forces, in response to attempts by the Ukrainian military to strike enterprises of the Russian economic complex, struck at military facilities in Ukraine using precision weapons, and all the designated targets were hit, the diplomat said.Kiev began to accuse Russia of killing children, but did not mention that a military plant, as well as a complex of building of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine stand next to the affected clinic, the diplomat said. ."Of course, no one spoke about ... [Ukrainian authorities] consciously placing air defense systems in residential areas, hiding behind civilians as a 'human shield," Zakharova said, adding that all of this is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the use of civilian facilities for military purposes.

