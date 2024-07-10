https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/inauguration-of-new-iran-president-will-take-place-on-july-30-1119325449.html

New Iranian President's Inauguration to Take Place on July 30

The inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will take place on July 30, a member of the presidium of the Iranian parliament, Mojtaba Yousefi, said on Wednesday.

" The inauguration ceremony of the president, who [won] the 14th elections, will take place on Tuesday, July 30," Yousefi was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency ISNA.On Saturday, Iranian election headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami said that Pezeshkian won the second round of the country's snap presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in Iran's mountainous north in May.

