https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/iran-to-hold-2nd-round-of-snap-presidential-election-on-july-5---interior-ministry-1119177230.html

Iran to Hold 2nd Round of Snap Presidential Election on July 5 - Interior Ministry

Iran to Hold 2nd Round of Snap Presidential Election on July 5 - Interior Ministry

Sputnik International

The second round of the snap presidential election in Iran will take place on July 5 as none of the candidates gained 50% of votes, the election headquarters spokesman, Mohsen Eslami, said on Saturday.

2024-06-29T09:13+0000

2024-06-29T09:13+0000

2024-06-29T09:13+0000

world

iran

middle east

iran president raisi's death

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119177540_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d261bdd89bdf38e4878e3dbe719acbf8.jpg

"Due to the fact that none of the candidates was able to get a majority of votes, according to the law, the second round of elections will be held across the country on Friday, July 5," Eslami was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.The four candidates for the presidential position are Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Saeed Jalili, Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.Mostafa Pourmohammadi worked in intelligence, foreign affairs and served as deputy minister of information and communications technology in late 1980s and 1990s. In 2000s, he also served as interior minister under former president Ahmadinejad. In 2013-2017 Pourmohammadi led the Ministry of Justice.Saeed Jalili is known as a representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council. His experience lies in foreign affairs and national security – Jalili has worked as senior political planning director in the office Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, and later was involved in international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.Masoud Pezeshkian served as minister of health under former president Khatami and the first deputy speaker of the 10th Iranian Parliament in 2016-2020. Since 2008, Pezeshkian has represented Tabriz in the Parliament of Iran.Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is a decorated military officer, who began his career in the Iran–Iraq War and eventually moved up to the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force. After leaving the military, Ghalibaf moved on to holding the office as the Mayor of Tehran between 2005-2017. Since 2020, he has served as speaker of the parliament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/iran-general-staff-found-no-traces-of-bullets-on-crashed-helicopter-of-raisi-1118608160.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran elections, iran presidential elections, iran raisi new president, iran new president, iran candidates