https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/le-pen-reelected-as-leader-of-national-rallys-parliamentary-faction---reports-1119326899.html
Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports
Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports
Sputnik International
Marine Le Pen was reelected on Wednesday to lead the right-wing National Rally faction in the French lower house, the RFI radio station reported, citing parliamentary sources.
2024-07-10T15:55+0000
2024-07-10T15:55+0000
2024-07-10T15:55+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
europe
national rally
marine le pen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079844754_0:246:1635:1166_1920x0_80_0_0_1de13ea0b26f830b62de824f3ecce070.jpg
Le Pen will lead the group of at least 123 legislators, which is a significant increase from 88 before France's snap parliamentary elections, the report said. The parliamentary faction has been led by Le Pen from June 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, she stepped down from her position as leader of the National Rally. Since then, the position has been held by Jordan Bardella. French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election to the National Assembly in June after his coalition lost the European election to the National Rally. The move backfired, with the National Rally coming first with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99% and Macron's centrist Ensemble with 20.04%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/frances-le-pen-accuses-govt-of-pickpocketing-french-in-attempt-to-cut-budget-deficit-1117603894.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079844754_0:93:1635:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_1de56595688e30d7d19e37a6a6c1d01b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
marine le pen, national rally (rn), france, french right-wing party, french lower house
marine le pen, national rally (rn), france, french right-wing party, french lower house
Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen was reelected on Wednesday to lead the right-wing National Rally faction in the French lower house, the RFI radio station reported, citing parliamentary sources.
Le Pen will lead
the group of at least 123 legislators, which is a significant increase from 88 before France's snap parliamentary elections, the report said.
The parliamentary faction has been led by Le Pen from June 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, she stepped down from her position as leader of the National Rally. Since then, the position has been held by Jordan Bardella.
French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election
to the National Assembly in June after his coalition lost the European election to the National Rally. The move backfired, with the National Rally coming first with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99% and Macron's centrist Ensemble with 20.04%.