Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports

Marine Le Pen was reelected on Wednesday to lead the right-wing National Rally faction in the French lower house, the RFI radio station reported, citing parliamentary sources.

Le Pen will lead the group of at least 123 legislators, which is a significant increase from 88 before France's snap parliamentary elections, the report said. The parliamentary faction has been led by Le Pen from June 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, she stepped down from her position as leader of the National Rally. Since then, the position has been held by Jordan Bardella. French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election to the National Assembly in June after his coalition lost the European election to the National Rally. The move backfired, with the National Rally coming first with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99% and Macron's centrist Ensemble with 20.04%.

