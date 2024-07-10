International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/le-pen-reelected-as-leader-of-national-rallys-parliamentary-faction---reports-1119326899.html
Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports
Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports
Sputnik International
Marine Le Pen was reelected on Wednesday to lead the right-wing National Rally faction in the French lower house, the RFI radio station reported, citing parliamentary sources.
2024-07-10T15:55+0000
2024-07-10T15:55+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
europe
national rally
marine le pen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079844754_0:246:1635:1166_1920x0_80_0_0_1de13ea0b26f830b62de824f3ecce070.jpg
Le Pen will lead the group of at least 123 legislators, which is a significant increase from 88 before France's snap parliamentary elections, the report said. The parliamentary faction has been led by Le Pen from June 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, she stepped down from her position as leader of the National Rally. Since then, the position has been held by Jordan Bardella. French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election to the National Assembly in June after his coalition lost the European election to the National Rally. The move backfired, with the National Rally coming first with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99% and Macron's centrist Ensemble with 20.04%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/frances-le-pen-accuses-govt-of-pickpocketing-french-in-attempt-to-cut-budget-deficit-1117603894.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079844754_0:93:1635:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_1de56595688e30d7d19e37a6a6c1d01b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
marine le pen, national rally (rn), france, french right-wing party, french lower house
marine le pen, national rally (rn), france, french right-wing party, french lower house

Le Pen Reelected as Leader of National Rally's Parliamentary Faction - Reports

15:55 GMT 10.07.2024
© AP Photo / Michel SpinglerNational Party leader Marine le Pen talks with journalists during a press conference, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Calais, northern France. Mayoral elections will take place on March 15 and 22 throughout France
National Party leader Marine le Pen talks with journalists during a press conference, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Calais, northern France. Mayoral elections will take place on March 15 and 22 throughout France - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© AP Photo / Michel Spingler
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen was reelected on Wednesday to lead the right-wing National Rally faction in the French lower house, the RFI radio station reported, citing parliamentary sources.
Le Pen will lead the group of at least 123 legislators, which is a significant increase from 88 before France's snap parliamentary elections, the report said.
The parliamentary faction has been led by Le Pen from June 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, she stepped down from her position as leader of the National Rally. Since then, the position has been held by Jordan Bardella.
French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Avignon, south of France, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
World
France's Le Pen Accuses Gov't of 'Pickpocketing' French in Attempt to Cut Budget Deficit
28 March, 10:36 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election to the National Assembly in June after his coalition lost the European election to the National Rally. The move backfired, with the National Rally coming first with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99% and Macron's centrist Ensemble with 20.04%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала