https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/russian-forces-destroyed-improved-american-launchers-in-ukraine-1119326577.html

Russian Forces Destroyed Improved American Launchers in Ukraine

Russian Forces Destroyed Improved American Launchers in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russian forces have destroyed three HAWK air defense missile launchers, made and improved by the US, in the special operation zone over the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-07-10T14:48+0000

2024-07-10T14:48+0000

2024-07-10T16:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kiev

russian ministry of defense

russian armed forces

mig-29

army tactical missile system (atacms)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, have destroyed an AN/MPQ-46 radar and three HAWK air defense missile launchers made and improved in the US," the ministry's daily briefing stated.Additionally, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of storage facilities for Ukrainian unmanned boats, and strikes on enemy personnel and equipment in 131 locations.Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter, 4 ATACMS missiles, and 55 drones in the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Since the beginning of the special operation, 627 Ukrainian military aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,496 drones, 545 air defense systems, 16,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,373 multiple rocket launchers, 11,685 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,515 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed. Furthermore, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Yug Battlegroup."The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 600 soldiers, six vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two US-made 105-mm M119 howitzers," the ministry said.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 510 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 495 soldiers in battles with its Zapad Battlegroup.Meanwhile, Russia's Sever Battlegroup also repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 275 soldiers, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/what-did-russian-specialists-discover-after-examining-us-made-atacms-missile-1119259771.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, atacms, himars