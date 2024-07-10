https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/russian-forces-destroyed-improved-american-launchers-in-ukraine-1119326577.html
Russian Forces Destroyed Improved American Launchers in Ukraine
Russian Forces Destroyed Improved American Launchers in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian forces have destroyed three HAWK air defense missile launchers, made and improved by the US, in the special operation zone over the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2024-07-10T14:48+0000
2024-07-10T14:48+0000
2024-07-10T16:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
mig-29
army tactical missile system (atacms)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, have destroyed an AN/MPQ-46 radar and three HAWK air defense missile launchers made and improved in the US," the ministry's daily briefing stated.Additionally, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of storage facilities for Ukrainian unmanned boats, and strikes on enemy personnel and equipment in 131 locations.Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter, 4 ATACMS missiles, and 55 drones in the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Since the beginning of the special operation, 627 Ukrainian military aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,496 drones, 545 air defense systems, 16,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,373 multiple rocket launchers, 11,685 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,515 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed. Furthermore, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Yug Battlegroup."The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 600 soldiers, six vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two US-made 105-mm M119 howitzers," the ministry said.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 510 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 495 soldiers in battles with its Zapad Battlegroup.Meanwhile, Russia's Sever Battlegroup also repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 275 soldiers, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/what-did-russian-specialists-discover-after-examining-us-made-atacms-missile-1119259771.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_214:0:2409:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_5de0e5098663612b3a165fe1e18a1668.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, atacms, himars
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, atacms, himars
Russian Forces Destroyed Improved American Launchers in Ukraine
14:48 GMT 10.07.2024 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 10.07.2024)
Russian forces have destroyed three HAWK air defense missile launchers, made and improved by the US, in the special operation zone over the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, have destroyed an AN/MPQ-46 radar and three HAWK air defense missile launchers made and improved in the US," the ministry's daily briefing stated.
Additionally, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of storage facilities for Ukrainian unmanned boats, and strikes on enemy personnel and equipment in 131 locations.
Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter, 4 ATACMS missiles
, and 55 drones in the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft, 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, four American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three American-made HIMARS rocket system projectiles, and four French-made Hammer guided bombs," the statement said.
Since the beginning of the special operation, 627 Ukrainian military aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,496 drones, 545 air defense systems, 16,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,373 multiple rocket launchers, 11,685 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,515 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.
Furthermore, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Yug Battlegroup.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 600 soldiers, six vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two US-made 105-mm M119 howitzers," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 510 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 495 soldiers in battles with its Zapad Battlegroup.
Meanwhile, Russia's Sever Battlegroup also repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 275 soldiers, the ministry concluded.