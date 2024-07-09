Russia Unleashes Surgical Strike Decimating Ukraine's HIMARS Launchers Aimed at Crimea

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russia-unleashes-surgical-strike-decimating-ukraines-himars-launchers-aimed-at-crimea-1119310165.html
Russian Armed Forces carried out a precision strike on American HIMARS rocket systems, which Ukraine planned to use against Crimea, destroying four launchers and killing up to 35 foreign specialists, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"During the day, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with precision weapons against American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which were prepared for strikes on Crimea, as well as on the location of a command meeting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry stated. The Ministry of Defense noted that the strike reached its targets, resulting in the destruction of four HIMARS launchers and the elimination of up to 35 foreign specialists.In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces together with artillery hit two launchers from a Ukrainian S-300PS air defense system and a drone production workshop over the past day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense."Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces identified and destroyed a low-altitude detector and two S-300PS surface-to-air missile system launchers," the statement said. "They also targeted a production workshop and a warehouse for strike UAVs, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 134 areas."Russian air defense systems shot down 97 Ukrainian UAVs and intercepted eight HIMARS MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours.Since the start of the special military operation, 626 Ukrainian military aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,441 UAVs, 542 air defense missile systems, 16,536 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,373 MLRS combat vehicles, 11,618 field artillery and mortars and 23,490 special military vehicles have been destroyed.
