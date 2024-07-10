https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/russian-jet-scrambled-over-barents-sea-to-stop-norwegian-aircraft-from-breaching-border-1119325622.html
Russian Jet Scrambled Over Barents Sea to Stop Norwegian Aircraft From Breaching Border
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 10, 2024, Russian airspace controls over the Barents Sea area detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation, which was identified as a Norwegian Air Force R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft," the statement said. In order to prevent violations of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was lifted into the air.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 10, 2024, Russian airspace controls over the Barents Sea area detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation, which was identified as a Norwegian Air Force R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft," the statement said.
In order to prevent violations of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces
on duty was lifted into the air.
"When the Russian fighter jet approached, a foreign aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation. The Russian plane returned safely to its home airfield, violations of the state border of the Russian Federation were not allowed," the ministry said.