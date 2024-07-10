https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/russian-jet-scrambled-over-barents-sea-to-stop-norwegian-aircraft-from-breaching-border-1119325622.html

Russian Jet Scrambled Over Barents Sea to Stop Norwegian Aircraft From Breaching Border

Russian Jet Scrambled Over Barents Sea to Stop Norwegian Aircraft From Breaching Border

Sputnik International

Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-07-10T11:35+0000

2024-07-10T11:35+0000

2024-07-10T11:35+0000

russia

russia

norway

russian defense ministry

norwegian

mig-31

mig 31 fighter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117560376_0:34:1169:692_1920x0_80_0_0_f57eeae2991213fba83c248ec485ec2b.jpg

"On July 10, 2024, Russian airspace controls over the Barents Sea area detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation, which was identified as a Norwegian Air Force R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft," the statement said. In order to prevent violations of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was lifted into the air.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/russia-has-no-plans-to-revise-state-border-line-in-baltic-1118584319.html

russia

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian jet prevents, norwegian military aircraft, norway's poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft