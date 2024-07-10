https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/syria-saudi-arabia-resume-regular-flights-after-12-year-hiatus---reports-1119326173.html

Syria, Saudi Arabia Resume Regular Flights After 12-Year Hiatus - Reports

Syria and Saudi Arabia have resumed regular flights after a 12-year hiatus, media reported on Wednesday.

The first flight of Syrian Airlines arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Wednesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. The restoration of regular flights between the two countries is seen as another step towards developing closer bilateral ties, SANA reported, citing Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ayman Soussan. The official said the move facilitates communication between both countries. In May, Saudi Arabia appointed a new ambassador to Syria. Last year, the Syrian government restored the work of its embassy in Riyadh and appointed a new ambassador in December. Syria and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations last May. It came on the heels of Syria's reinstatement in the Arab League organization after a 12-year suspension. Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 and closed the diplomatic mission in Damascus, expelling the Syrian ambassador.

