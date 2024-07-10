International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/top-five-fifth-gen-jets-in-worlds-air-forces-1119328432.html
Top Five Fifth-Gen Jets in World’s Air Forces
Top Five Fifth-Gen Jets in World’s Air Forces
Sputnik International
South Korea has formally kicked off production of its KF-21 Boramae (lit. ‘Fighting Hawk’) jet fighter. Korea Aerospace Industries has a $1.41 bln contract to build 20 KF-21s by 2027, and 120 by 2032. The KF-21 is classified as a 4.5-generation jet, but future upgrades are expected to turn it into a fifth-gen aircraft.
2024-07-10T17:48+0000
2024-07-10T17:48+0000
military
military & intelligence
south korea
china
turkiye
us air force
government accountability office
f-35
su-57
kf-21 boramae
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119328275_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4818d42305f6d69d4b72ec1ef43debb3.jpg
South Korea is the latest aerospace power to make a foray into next-gen fighter technology. Other prominent jets of this class include:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/us-air-force-failed-to-properly-assess-impact-of-retiring-some-f-22-raptor-jets---report-1119017132.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/rain-or-shine-theyre-just-fine-f-35s-awaiting-upgrade-could-face-millions-in-weather-damage-1119223768.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/mini-drones-developed-for-russian-su-57-fighter---source-1115244879.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinas-mighty-dragon-what-we-know-about-j-20-jet-and-its-fearsome-missiles-1114978546.html
south korea
china
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119328275_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2282ea18e97155a27ff4efb22999399d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
who has fifth gen fighters, how many countries make fifth generation fighters
who has fifth gen fighters, how many countries make fifth generation fighters

Top Five Fifth-Gen Jets in World’s Air Forces

17:48 GMT 10.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / -A Chinese J-20 stealth fighter of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) performs at the Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 8, 2022.
A Chinese J-20 stealth fighter of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) performs at the Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
South Korea has formally kicked off production of its KF-21 Boramae (lit. ‘Fighting Hawk’) jet fighter. Korea Aerospace Industries has a $1.41 bln contract to build 20 KF-21s by 2027, and 120 by 2032. The KF-21 is classified as a 4.5-generation jet, but future upgrades are expected to turn it into a fifth-gen aircraft.
South Korea is the latest aerospace power to make a foray into next-gen fighter technology. Other prominent jets of this class include:
The Lockheed Martin/Boeing F-22 Raptor – the world’s first production fifth-gen jet. Introduced with the US Air Force in 2005, 195 of F-22s have been built, with a per-plane cost of a whopping $678 million. Categorized as an air superiority aircraft, F-22s have been tasked mostly with escorting vintage Russian strategic bombers, getting shuttling to airbases around the world as a show of force, and flying bombing sorties over Syria and Afghanistan.
The single-seat, twin-engine jets have a 38-ton max takeoff weight, can accelerate to Mach 2.25, and have a 1,100 km combat radius. Armaments include an array of American-made missiles and bombs, from Sidewinder missiles to JDAM-equipped dumb munitions. Pentagon accountants have sought to retire the F-22 repeatedly due to the planes’ high operational costs, but these plans have been pushed back, for now.
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2024
Military
US Air Force Failed to Properly Assess Impact of Retiring Some F-22 Raptor Jets - Report
19 June, 00:45 GMT
The F-35 Lightning II – Lockheed’s do-it-all multirole fighter, holds the record as the most expensive piece of military equipment ever conceived, with an expected lifetime program cost of $2+ trln, according to the Government Accountability Office. The F-35 has three variants – the A, B and C, produced for the US Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, respectively. All models of the F-35 come with a single engine and are flown by a sole pilot. The 27.2-31.8 ton jets have a 935-1,241 km combat radius, a weapons payload between 6,800 and 8,160 kg, and a top speed of Mach 1.6.
Despite their introduction into service nearly a decade ago, F-35s continue to be plagued with an array of problems, with a recent GAO report listing issues ranging from faulty landing gear to vibrating fuel tubes, fragile electro-optical targeting systems, and canopy delamination issues.
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
Military
Rain or Shine, They're Just Fine? F-35s Awaiting Upgrade Could Face Millions in Weather Damage
2 July, 15:00 GMT
The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia’s entry into fifth-gen stealth jet tech. Unveiled in 2010 and introduced into service in 2020, the Su-57 is a single-seat, twin-engine aircraft with a top speed of Mach 2 and a combat radius of 1,500 km. The jet has a 35 ton max takeoff weight and 10 ton weapons payload, with six internal and six external hard points fitted with anti-air missiles, an array of cruise and anti-ship missiles including the Kh-38 and Kh-35, and KAB-250 and 500 series guided bombs.
Only about 22 series Su-57s have been built to date, with the military concentrating resources on the Su-35, a tried and tested 4++ gen multirole fighter.
The Sukhoi Su-57 multi-purpose fifth-generation fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Military
Mini Drones Developed For Russian Su-57 Fighter - Source
28 November 2023, 05:26 GMT
The Chengdu J-20 ‘Mighty Dragon’ is China’s fifth-gen jet design, featuring a unique airframe unlike anything built by other global aerospace powers, with design cues possibly taken from the Mikoyan MiG 1.44, a canceled Soviet jet prototype. The J-20 is a single-seat, dual-engine aircraft with a 37 ton max takeoff weight and arms payload of up to 11 tons.
The J-20 has an impressive 2,000 km combat radius, and a radar cross section (RCS) as little as 0.01 meters. It’s armed with China’s latest missiles, including the PL-14 – a beyond-visual-range active radar homing missile that can destroy targets up to 300 km away. For ground engagements, the jet carries LS-6 series small-diameter prediction-guided bombs.
Chengdu J-20s flying in formation. Rendering by YouTuber 赵羽佳 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
Military
China's 'Mighty Dragon': What We Know About J-20 Jet and Its Fearsome Missiles
15 November 2023, 15:52 GMT
A handful of other countries are working on fifth-gen fighters, among them India with its Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) platform, slated to begin production by the mid-2030s, and Japan’s Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin, which has been rolled over into the F-X sixth-gen fighter program.
Turkiye’s Turkish Aerospace Industries Kaan – slated for introduction by the late 2020s, appears to be the closest to production readiness. These aircraft are expected to feature a one or two seat configuration, twin engines, advanced stealth characteristics, and Turkish-made air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and bombs.
© Wikipedia / DimirTAI TF-X Taxi Trials at Ankara TAI Base, 17 March 2023.
TAI TF-X Taxi Trials at Ankara TAI Base, 17 March 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
TAI TF-X Taxi Trials at Ankara TAI Base, 17 March 2023.
© Wikipedia / Dimir
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала