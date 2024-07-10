https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/top-five-fifth-gen-jets-in-worlds-air-forces-1119328432.html

Top Five Fifth-Gen Jets in World’s Air Forces

Top Five Fifth-Gen Jets in World’s Air Forces

Sputnik International

South Korea has formally kicked off production of its KF-21 Boramae (lit. ‘Fighting Hawk’) jet fighter. Korea Aerospace Industries has a $1.41 bln contract to build 20 KF-21s by 2027, and 120 by 2032. The KF-21 is classified as a 4.5-generation jet, but future upgrades are expected to turn it into a fifth-gen aircraft.

2024-07-10T17:48+0000

2024-07-10T17:48+0000

2024-07-10T17:48+0000

military

military & intelligence

south korea

china

turkiye

us air force

government accountability office

f-35

su-57

kf-21 boramae

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119328275_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4818d42305f6d69d4b72ec1ef43debb3.jpg

South Korea is the latest aerospace power to make a foray into next-gen fighter technology. Other prominent jets of this class include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/us-air-force-failed-to-properly-assess-impact-of-retiring-some-f-22-raptor-jets---report-1119017132.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/rain-or-shine-theyre-just-fine-f-35s-awaiting-upgrade-could-face-millions-in-weather-damage-1119223768.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/mini-drones-developed-for-russian-su-57-fighter---source-1115244879.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinas-mighty-dragon-what-we-know-about-j-20-jet-and-its-fearsome-missiles-1114978546.html

south korea

china

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who has fifth gen fighters, how many countries make fifth generation fighters