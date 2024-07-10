https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/west-stunned-by-weaknesses-found-in-defense-industrial-base-1119329492.html

West 'Stunned' by Weaknesses Found in Defense Industrial Base

West 'Stunned' by Weaknesses Found in Defense Industrial Base

Sputnik International

The United States and its European partners have been stunned by the weaknesses found in the collective West's defense industrial base as it worked to aid Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the top Republican on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

2024-07-10T17:38+0000

2024-07-10T17:38+0000

2024-07-10T17:38+0000

military

jim risch

ukraine

russia

us senate foreign relations committee

us

european union (eu)

defense industry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095581882_0:38:400:263_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a800aab04ec7c536a1274e896457b3.jpg

"We have been stunned. I think all of us have been stunned by the weakness and the holes in our industrial production when it comes to defense," Risch said alongside several European leaders during the NATO summit in Washington. Earlier this week, Polish First Deputy Prime Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak also echoed the senator's statement, underscoring that a great need exists for European Union member states to finance efforts to bolster the region’s defense industry. A high global demand for military equipment is becoming increasingly difficult to provide in a timely manner, making it necessary to enhance collaboration within the defense industry, Kosniak said. However, the Polish minister pointed out that collaboration among defense firms in different countries may face temporary roadblocks emerging from differing national regulations, varying defense budgets, technological gaps and insufficient production capacity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, eu, defense industry, russian special military operation, defense sector