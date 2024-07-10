International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/west-stunned-by-weaknesses-found-in-defense-industrial-base-1119329492.html
West 'Stunned' by Weaknesses Found in Defense Industrial Base
West 'Stunned' by Weaknesses Found in Defense Industrial Base
Sputnik International
The United States and its European partners have been stunned by the weaknesses found in the collective West's defense industrial base as it worked to aid Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the top Republican on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch said on Wednesday.
2024-07-10T17:38+0000
2024-07-10T17:38+0000
military
jim risch
ukraine
russia
us senate foreign relations committee
us
european union (eu)
defense industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095581882_0:38:400:263_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a800aab04ec7c536a1274e896457b3.jpg
"We have been stunned. I think all of us have been stunned by the weakness and the holes in our industrial production when it comes to defense," Risch said alongside several European leaders during the NATO summit in Washington. Earlier this week, Polish First Deputy Prime Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak also echoed the senator's statement, underscoring that a great need exists for European Union member states to finance efforts to bolster the region’s defense industry. A high global demand for military equipment is becoming increasingly difficult to provide in a timely manner, making it necessary to enhance collaboration within the defense industry, Kosniak said. However, the Polish minister pointed out that collaboration among defense firms in different countries may face temporary roadblocks emerging from differing national regulations, varying defense budgets, technological gaps and insufficient production capacity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095581882_0:0:400:300_1920x0_80_0_0_f54c0b8d2758eaea7785dea3d6c199bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, eu, defense industry, russian special military operation, defense sector
us, eu, defense industry, russian special military operation, defense sector

West 'Stunned' by Weaknesses Found in Defense Industrial Base

17:38 GMT 10.07.2024
© Photo : Lockheed MartinJavelin F-model missile.
Javelin F-model missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© Photo : Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its European partners have been stunned by the weaknesses found in the collective West's defense industrial base as it worked to aid Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the top Republican on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch said on Wednesday.
"We have been stunned. I think all of us have been stunned by the weakness and the holes in our industrial production when it comes to defense," Risch said alongside several European leaders during the NATO summit in Washington.
Earlier this week, Polish First Deputy Prime Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak also echoed the senator's statement, underscoring that a great need exists for European Union member states to finance efforts to bolster the region’s defense industry.
A high global demand for military equipment is becoming increasingly difficult to provide in a timely manner, making it necessary to enhance collaboration within the defense industry, Kosniak said.
Leopard 2 tank damaged during training by Ukrainian forces in western Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why Can't Western Weapons Save Day for Ukraine's Counteroffensive?
13 June 2023, 18:18 GMT
However, the Polish minister pointed out that collaboration among defense firms in different countries may face temporary roadblocks emerging from differing national regulations, varying defense budgets, technological gaps and insufficient production capacity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала