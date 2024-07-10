https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-does-nato-see-the-black-sea-as-a-key-strategic-prize-1119327309.html

Why Does NATO See the Black Sea as a Key Strategic Prize?

The jubilee NATO summit that kicked off on July 9 will bring into focus the alliance's Black Sea strategy, Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said.

"NATO will do everything possible... to help the Kiev regime... put pressure on Turkiye so that it finally shares the position of Washington and Brussels [regarding the Black Sea],” Vasily Dandykin, retired Captain 1st rank of the Russian Navy, told Sputnik. “They will discuss how to force [Russia] to leave Crimea, and, accordingly, leave new territories [Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbass], and leave... the Sea of Azov, which we now completely control." How did the Black Sea become a focal point of NATO war planners?

Ekaterina Blinova

