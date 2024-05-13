https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/delve-into-russias-black-sea-fleet-by-exploring-its-goals-and-weaponry-1118410155.html

Delve Into Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by Exploring Its Goals and Weaponry

Sophisticated Black Sea Fleet warships, including anti-submarine ships, corvettes and frigates, are always on alert to help maintain Russia’s national security in the country’s south.

Russia marks the Black Sea Fleet Day on May 13, a holiday that has been celebrated since 1996 but dates back to the eighteenth century.The Black Sea Fleet was founded by Russian Empress Catherine II back in 1783 when 11 ships from the Sea of Azov entered a bay near the village of Akhtiar, which was renamed Sevastopol a year later.The Black Sea Fleet is an operational-strategic formation corps with the Russian Navy, which includes main bases in Sevastopol, Novorossiysk, Temryuk, and Tuapse.As an integral part of the Russian Navy, the fleet aims to ensure Russia’s military security in the country’s south.Its main tasks include:

