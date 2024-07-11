NATO's Steps at Summit Will Force Russia to Take Deterrence Measures - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's steps at the summit in Washington will force Russia to take deterrence measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It is obvious that the alliance pursues one of its main goals - the suppression of Russia, inflicting strategic defeat on Russia. This obliges us to analyze very deeply the decisions of the discussion that took place, to analyze very carefully the text of the declaration that was adopted. This is a very serious threat to the national security of our country. All this will require us to take thoughtful, coordinated, effective response measures to deter NATO," Peskov told reporters.
The NATO military infrastructure is constantly moving toward the borders of Russia, the spokesman said.
"NATO is de facto fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine," Peskov said.
Moscow is ready to discuss all aspects related to security on the continent in a comprehensive manner, Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is very important to remember that we will not discuss individual elements taken out of the general security context. This was said by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that we are ready and willing to discuss in a comprehensive manner the whole situation, all aspects related to security on the continent, with the security of our country, with security guarantees for other states. But all this should be discussed in one complex," Peskov told reporters.
There are leaders in the West who have an objective point of view on the situation in Ukraine, Peskov added.
"We see that there are leaders who hold more objective views, more promising views, from our point of view, we see the pressure they are under," Peskov told reporters, adding that it very difficult for them to get through the huge amount of confrontational statements made by other leaders.
India is a supporter of peace and dialogue on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman said, adding that it corresponds to Russia's approach.
"India is a supporter of peace, India is a supporter of dialogue. And this, in fact, completely corresponds to our vision, to our approach. We are also supporters of peace and supporters of dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
The possibility of Kiev holding a second "peace conference" is currently unclear, Peskov said.
"The publications of Bloomberg and other respected agencies in our time cannot be the basis for any estimates, because we do not know to what extent they are credible. Today, even the most respected mass media often post fake news... There is no exact substance on this issue right now," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's opponents in Europe and the United States are not supporters of peace and dialogue on Ukraine, the spokesman added.
"We see that our opponents in Europe and in the United States are not supporters of dialogue. And judging by the documents adopted at the NATO summit, they are not supporters of peace," Peskov said.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Kiev would like to convene a second "peace conference" before the election in the United States in November.