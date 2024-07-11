https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/natos-steps-at-summit-will-force-russia-to-take-deterrence-measures---kremlin-1119337576.html

NATO's Steps at Summit Will Force Russia to Take Deterrence Measures - Kremlin

NATO's steps at the summit in Washington will force Russia to take deterrence measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is obvious that the alliance pursues one of its main goals - the suppression of Russia, inflicting strategic defeat on Russia. This obliges us to analyze very deeply the decisions of the discussion that took place, to analyze very carefully the text of the declaration that was adopted. This is a very serious threat to the national security of our country. All this will require us to take thoughtful, coordinated, effective response measures to deter NATO," Peskov told reporters. The NATO military infrastructure is constantly moving toward the borders of Russia, the spokesman said. Moscow is ready to discuss all aspects related to security on the continent in a comprehensive manner, Dmitry Peskov said.There are leaders in the West who have an objective point of view on the situation in Ukraine, Peskov added.India is a supporter of peace and dialogue on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman said, adding that it corresponds to Russia's approach."India is a supporter of peace, India is a supporter of dialogue. And this, in fact, completely corresponds to our vision, to our approach. We are also supporters of peace and supporters of dialogue," Peskov told reporters.The possibility of Kiev holding a second "peace conference" is currently unclear, Peskov said.Russia's opponents in Europe and the United States are not supporters of peace and dialogue on Ukraine, the spokesman added.On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Kiev would like to convene a second "peace conference" before the election in the United States in November.

