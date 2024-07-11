https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/putin-not-ruling-out-creation-of-brics-parliament-in-future-1119337827.html

Putin Not Ruling Out Creation of BRICS Parliament in Future

There is a possibility that a BRICS parliament will be created in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Yes, BRICS does not yet have its own institutionalized parliamentary structure, but I believe that this idea will definitely be implemented in the future," Putin said in an address to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.The joint work of the BRICS countries could strengthen the constructive influence of the association and make the world a safer place, Putin said.The association reflects the interests of the states of both the Global South and the Global East, and the number of supporters of BRICS is constantly growing, Putin added.BRICS is open to strengthening dialogue with all interested countries, Putin said.BRICS pays great attention to the share of national currencies in settlements between the countries, Russian President said.The goal of Russia's BRICS presidency is to create favorable conditions for the development of all participants of the association, Vladimir Putin said.Russia understands that the formation of a world order that reflects the real state of affairs is a complex and painful process, Putin said."Starting this year, the number of participants in our association has increased to 10. Each state has its own identity, ancient culture and traditions, implements its own model of socio-economic and political development. And Russia is making every effort to ensure that the new members of the association are effectively integrated into all its multidisciplinary mechanisms," Putin added.Russia is going to continue to increase the pace of work in BRICS, Putin concluded.

