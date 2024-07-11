Putin Not Ruling Out Creation of BRICS Parliament in Future
There is a possibility that a BRICS parliament will be created in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Yes, BRICS does not yet have its own institutionalized parliamentary structure, but I believe that this idea will definitely be implemented in the future," Putin said in an address to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.
"I am convinced that by working together, cohesively, we will be able to maximize the economic, investment, technological and human potential of our countries, strengthen the constructive influence of BRICS on global processes, make the world in which we live safer and much more harmonious," Putin said in an address to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.
The association reflects the interests of the states of both the Global South and the Global East, and the number of supporters of BRICS is constantly growing, Putin added.
BRICS is open to strengthening dialogue with all interested countries, Putin said.
BRICS pays great attention to the share of national currencies in settlements between the countries, Russian President said.
"We pay great attention to increasing the share of national currencies in trade and investment, as well as developing safe and reliable financial instruments and mutual settlement mechanisms," Putin said in an address to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.
"The main goal of Russia's current presidency of the association is to create the most favorable conditions for the progressive development of all its participants," Putin said in an address to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.
Russia understands that the formation of a world order that reflects the real state of affairs is a complex and painful process, Putin said.
"Starting this year, the number of participants in our association has increased to 10. Each state has its own identity, ancient culture and traditions, implements its own model of socio-economic and political development. And Russia is making every effort to ensure that the new members of the association are effectively integrated into all its multidisciplinary mechanisms," Putin added.
Russia is going to continue to increase the pace of work in BRICS, Putin concluded.