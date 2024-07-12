https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/brazil-will-soon-send-g20-summit-invitations-to-leaders-including-putin--foreign-ministry-1119347170.html
Brazil Will Soon Send G20 Summit Invitations to Leaders, Including Putin- Foreign Ministry
Brazil Will Soon Send G20 Summit Invitations to Leaders, Including Putin- Foreign Ministry
Brazil will send invites to the various heads of states of G20 countries, including Russia, for the upcoming summit in Rio de Janeiro.
“In the coming weeks, invitations will be sent to all heads of participant states,” Sampaio said. He found it difficult to say whether invitations had already been sent to the capitals. Brazil has held the G20 presidency since December 1, 2023. The final summit in Rio de Janeiro will be held on November 18-19. Earlier, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that the Brazilian government is working to make President Putin’s visit to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro this fall possible, despite an “arrest” warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). According to the newspaper, the government last November sent a document to the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC) with legal arguments in favor of Putin's visit, despite the ICC warrant. The report said the body is currently working to develop provisions on immunity for heads of state. This status ensures that country leaders will not be prosecuted during international visits. The Hague-based ICC in March 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Russia has said their lives were at risk, while presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.
