Netanyahu Says Israel Can 'Win' Fight Against Hamas in Gaza Without US Help
Israel will be able to "win" its fight against Hamas in Gaza even without US support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC in an interview.
Amid growing concerns expressed globally over Israel's deepening offensive targeting Hamas in Rafah, the Biden administration has been engaged in a balancing act. While seemingly trying to restrict Tel Aviv to appease those outraged over the Gaza death toll and scale of the humanitarian catastrophe, Washington has maintained a steady weapons flow to its ally.

Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified on May 13 that the US was still sending "defensive weapons" and a "range of offensive weapons" that do not run the risk of "major civilian casualties."

Just days after Biden announced a hold on the provision of the specified bombs to Israel, news emerged that Washington was preparing to send $1.25 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Israel. The package will reportedly include $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million for tactical vehicles, and $60 million for mortar rounds. Last week, the Israeli Army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The Israeli authorities claimed the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reported on May 10 that Israel's war cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah. As of 15 May, an estimated 600,000 people have been displaced from Rafah, according to the UN. With border crossings inaccessible, supplies of food and medicine are rapidly dwindling in the enclave. The World Food Program has said its Gaza food and fuel stocks may run out "in a matter of days."
10:43 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 16.05.2024)
Amid growing international consternation over Tel Aviv’s stance on Rafah, with warnings that further military escalation could cause a “humanitarian catastrophe,” US President Joe Biden has been taking heat on the home front and abroad over continued support for Israel. Hence, Washington’s flip-flopping on weapons aid to its ally.
Israel will be able to “win” its fight against Hamas
in Gaza even without US support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC
in an interview
.
The Israeli leader underscored that Tel Aviv “values and wants” American support, and vowed that he would personally do “everything that I can to get American support.” However, when asked point blank, “But can you win this fight without American support?” the PM responded curtly:
"Well, the answer is yes.”
Netanyahu continued on, voicing, “appreciation” for the help received from the United States since the latest outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict.
He acknowledged “a disagreement on Gaza rather than on Rafah,” and noted that Israel was “doing what we have to do.”
“I hope we can see eye to eye with the United States. We’re talking to them. But ultimately we do what we have to do to protect the life of our nation,” Netanyahu emphasized.
Amid growing concerns expressed globally over Israel’s deepening offensive targeting Hamas
in Rafah, the Biden administration has been engaged in a balancing act. While seemingly trying to restrict Tel Aviv to appease those outraged over the Gaza death toll
and scale of the humanitarian catastrophe
, Washington has maintained a steady weapons flow to its ally
.
The US paused a shipment of weapons for Israel consisting of 1,800 two-thousand-pound bombs and 1,700 five-hundred-pound bombs earlier, coupled with a warning that Washington would restrict the supply of weapons to Israel if the latter launched a major military incursion into Rafah. The caution came as the Israeli Army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified on May 13 that the US was still sending “defensive weapons” and a “range of offensive weapons” that do not run the risk of “major civilian casualties.”
Just days after Biden announced a hold on the provision of the specified bombs to Israel, news emerged that Washington was preparing to send $1.25 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Israel. The package will reportedly include $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million for tactical vehicles, and $60 million for mortar rounds.
Last week, the Israeli Army started a military operation
in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The Israeli authorities claimed the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reported on May 10 that Israel's war cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation
in Rafah.
As of 15 May, an estimated 600,000 people have been displaced from Rafah, according to the UN. With border crossings inaccessible, supplies of food and medicine are rapidly dwindling in the enclave. The World Food Program has said its Gaza food and fuel stocks may run out “in a matter of days.”
At least 35,233 people have been killed and 79,141 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. According to the International Rescue Committee, the “scale of the crisis defies imagination” in southern Gaza as incursion of Israeli ground forces into Rafah triggers mass displacement of people.