https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/netanyahu-says-israel-can-win-fight-against-hamas-in-gaza-without-us-help-1118466870.html

Netanyahu Says Israel Can 'Win' Fight Against Hamas in Gaza Without US Help

Netanyahu Says Israel Can 'Win' Fight Against Hamas in Gaza Without US Help

Sputnik International

Israel will be able to “win” its fight against Hamas in Gaza even without US support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC in an interview.

2024-05-16T10:43+0000

2024-05-16T10:43+0000

2024-05-16T10:44+0000

world

israel

palestine-israel conflict

israel defence forces (idf)

hamas

palestinians

gaza strip

rafah

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118466330_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d52f32c4743cc92cfe6877cd1b174bf0.jpg

Israel will be able to “win” its fight against Hamas in Gaza even without US support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC in an interview.The Israeli leader underscored that Tel Aviv “values and wants” American support, and vowed that he would personally do “everything that I can to get American support.” However, when asked point blank, “But can you win this fight without American support?” the PM responded curtly:Netanyahu continued on, voicing, “appreciation” for the help received from the United States since the latest outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict.He acknowledged “a disagreement on Gaza rather than on Rafah,” and noted that Israel was “doing what we have to do.”Amid growing concerns expressed globally over Israel’s deepening offensive targeting Hamas in Rafah, the Biden administration has been engaged in a balancing act. While seemingly trying to restrict Tel Aviv to appease those outraged over the Gaza death toll and scale of the humanitarian catastrophe, Washington has maintained a steady weapons flow to its ally.Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified on May 13 that the US was still sending “defensive weapons” and a “range of offensive weapons” that do not run the risk of “major civilian casualties.”Just days after Biden announced a hold on the provision of the specified bombs to Israel, news emerged that Washington was preparing to send $1.25 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Israel. The package will reportedly include $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million for tactical vehicles, and $60 million for mortar rounds. Last week, the Israeli Army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The Israeli authorities claimed the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reported on May 10 that Israel's war cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah. As of 15 May, an estimated 600,000 people have been displaced from Rafah, according to the UN. With border crossings inaccessible, supplies of food and medicine are rapidly dwindling in the enclave. The World Food Program has said its Gaza food and fuel stocks may run out “in a matter of days.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/biden-sending-1-billion-arms-package-to-israel-in-latest-flip-flop--report-1118439991.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/biden-only-bluffing-in-threat-to-halt-weapons-flow-to-israel---veteran-diplomats-1118411446.html

israel

gaza strip

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

netanyahu interview for cnbc, netanyahu says israel can win war without us support, joe biden, biden netanyahu, us-israel ties, palestine-israel conflict, israel gaza violence, zionism, jewish lobby us, arab-israel conflict, ceasefire deal, ceasefire, hamas-israel talks, israel-hamas talks, israel-gaza talks, gaza-israel talks, truce, genocide, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes