On June 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the RF Armed Forces' Vostok Battlegroup had liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye, located at the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the DPR, were captured by the enemy during a counteroffensive last summer.
It was reported earlier that Russian troops had secured positions in the southern and central parts of Urozhaynoye, while intense, bloody battles were ongoing in Zaporozhye.
Russian forces have erected the Russian flag over the administration building in the village of Urozhaynoye, on the Vremevka sector of the Zaporozhye front line. This development was told to Sputnik by Vladimir Rogov
, chairman of the Russian Federation Public Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and co-chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions.
"Our troops raised the tricolor flag over the administration building in Urozhaynoye, and are now advancing in the northern part of the village where the main fighting is taking place," Rogov said.
On June 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the RF Armed Forces' Vostok Battlegroup had liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye, located at the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the DPR, were captured by the enemy during a counteroffensive last summer.