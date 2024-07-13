https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/russian-forces-erect-flag-over-urozhaynoye-amid-intense-zaporozhye-battles---official--1119364007.html

Russian Forces Erect Flag Over Urozhaynoye Amid Intense Zaporozhye Battles - Official

Russian Forces Erect Flag Over Urozhaynoye Amid Intense Zaporozhye Battles - Official

Sputnik International

Russian forces have erected the Russian flag over the administration building in the village of Urozhaynoye, on the Vremevka sector of the Zaporozhye front line.

2024-07-13T13:43+0000

2024-07-13T13:43+0000

2024-07-13T13:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119363708_0:144:3128:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf7b81a4c4848cd7b97155bdde09891.jpg

Russian forces have erected the Russian flag over the administration building in the village of Urozhaynoye, on the Vremevka sector of the Zaporozhye front line. This development was told to Sputnik by Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Federation Public Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and co-chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions.On June 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the RF Armed Forces' Vostok Battlegroup had liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye, located at the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the DPR, were captured by the enemy during a counteroffensive last summer.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russian-forces-liberate-yasnobrodovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1119309493.html

zaporozhye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian special military operation, ukraine, zaporozhye, zaporizhzhia, urozhayne