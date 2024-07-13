https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-ew-station-with-lancet-drone-near-kherson-1119360001.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson
Russia's airborne troops from the Dnepr Battlegroup used a Lancet loitering munition to destroy an electronic warfare (EW) station on the right bank of the Dnepr river in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported to journalists.
Russia's airborne troops from the Dnepr Battlegroup used a Lancet loitering munition to destroy an electronic warfare (EW) station on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported."Aerial reconnaissance using a ZALA drone detected an object emitting strong radio waves on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson direction. After calculations and gathering additional information, it was confirmed to be an enemy EW station. The reconnaissance drone team adjusted the Lancet's approach to the target and recorded its destruction," the report said.During the special military operation, UAV units of the Airborne Forces from the Dnepr Battlegroup actively use Lancet loitering munitions to destroy enemy combat equipment on the right bank of the Dnepr in the Kherson region.Reconnaissance UAV units of the Airborne Forces conduct flights into tactical depth for reconnaissance and target identification, fire correction of various weapons, and video recording of enemy personnel and equipment destruction, even under interference from Ukrainian EW stations.
The Lancet UAV, developed by the Russian firm Zala Aero, is designed to effectively engage enemy targets at distances of several dozens of kilometers.
