International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-ew-station-with-lancet-drone-near-kherson-1119360001.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson
Sputnik International
Russia's airborne troops from the Dnepr Battlegroup used a Lancet loitering munition to destroy an electronic warfare (EW) station on the right bank of the Dnepr river in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported to journalists.
2024-07-13T05:55+0000
2024-07-13T06:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kherson
lancet
russian ministry of defense
dnepr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119359845_0:6:1265:717_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f6eca3b128a02e4219631ba4f9c6ab.jpg
Russia's airborne troops from the Dnepr Battlegroup used a Lancet loitering munition to destroy an electronic warfare (EW) station on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported."Aerial reconnaissance using a ZALA drone detected an object emitting strong radio waves on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson direction. After calculations and gathering additional information, it was confirmed to be an enemy EW station. The reconnaissance drone team adjusted the Lancet's approach to the target and recorded its destruction," the report said.During the special military operation, UAV units of the Airborne Forces from the Dnepr Battlegroup actively use Lancet loitering munitions to destroy enemy combat equipment on the right bank of the Dnepr in the Kherson region.Reconnaissance UAV units of the Airborne Forces conduct flights into tactical depth for reconnaissance and target identification, fire correction of various weapons, and video recording of enemy personnel and equipment destruction, even under interference from Ukrainian EW stations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-lancet-kamikaze-drones-bring-pain-to-ukrainian-armor-1116499263.html
russia
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson
Sputnik International
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson
2024-07-13T05:55+0000
true
PT0M24S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119359845_143:0:1099:717_1920x0_80_0_0_ee106ac291dc185049442d0d14b9559e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, lancet drone, lancet uav, lancet loitering munition, zala drone
russia, ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, lancet drone, lancet uav, lancet loitering munition, zala drone

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian EW Station With Lancet Drone Near Kherson

05:55 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 06:08 GMT 13.07.2024)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Lancet UAV, developed by the Russian firm Zala Aero, is designed to effectively engage enemy targets at distances of several dozens of kilometers.
Russia's airborne troops from the Dnepr Battlegroup used a Lancet loitering munition to destroy an electronic warfare (EW) station on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Aerial reconnaissance using a ZALA drone detected an object emitting strong radio waves on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson direction. After calculations and gathering additional information, it was confirmed to be an enemy EW station. The reconnaissance drone team adjusted the Lancet's approach to the target and recorded its destruction," the report said.
Russian Zala reconnaissance drone crews from the Ussuri paratroopers discovered three Ukrainian tanks south of Artemovsk and confirmed their defeat with Lancets - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Bring Pain to Ukrainian Armor
31 January, 04:10 GMT
During the special military operation, UAV units of the Airborne Forces from the Dnepr Battlegroup actively use Lancet loitering munitions to destroy enemy combat equipment on the right bank of the Dnepr in the Kherson region.
Reconnaissance UAV units of the Airborne Forces conduct flights into tactical depth for reconnaissance and target identification, fire correction of various weapons, and video recording of enemy personnel and equipment destruction, even under interference from Ukrainian EW stations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала