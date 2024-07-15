https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/french-left-may-nominate-prime-minister-this-week-1119377550.html
French Left May Nominate Prime Minister This Week
Sputnik International
France's left New Popular Front (NFP) may nominate its candidate for prime minister as soon as this week, the leader of the allied Socialist Party said on Monday.
"I hope that this week, as the mood is good — we have people trying to get a result — so I think we will get to that and I don't have any concerns about that," Olivier Faure told France 2 TV channel. Le Monde newspaper reported last week that France Unbowed, the largest party in the NFP coalition, proposed four candidates for the prime minister, including its leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, national coordinator Manuel Bompard, Clemence Guette and Mathilde Panot. The list reportedly got a cold reception in the coalition. Faure proposed himself as the next prime minister. The results of the French polls left the country facing a hung parliament, with no party holding a majority. The NPF, a broad alliance that includes France Unbowed, the Socialists, the Greens and the Communists, came out on top in the runoff, seizing 182 seats in the lower-house National Assembly. PResident Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble came in second with 161 seats, while Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally won 142 seats.
