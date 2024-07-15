International
Kremlin Announces Enhanced Security Measures for Putin
Kremlin Announces Enhanced Security Measures for Putin
The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been strengthened regardless of the recent assassination attempts on Western politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Security, as you understand, has been strengthened for obvious reasons, regardless of the recent incidents mentioned," Peskov said, answering the question whether changes will be made to Putin's work travel plans and whether his security will be strengthened against the background of events in the United States related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Putin's security is being ensured at the proper level, and everything necessary is being done taking into account the international escalation, the spokesman said.On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed a member of the audience and critically injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him.The FBI is treating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to have the second presidential debate on September 10.Peskov noted at the same time that Putin has not contacted Trump after the assassination attempt, and no contacts are planned.
russia, vladimir putin, kremlin, putin security, donald trump, trump assassination
Kremlin Announces Enhanced Security Measures for Putin

09:45 GMT 15.07.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been strengthened regardless of the recent assassination attempts on Western politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Security, as you understand, has been strengthened for obvious reasons, regardless of the recent incidents mentioned," Peskov said, answering the question whether changes will be made to Putin's work travel plans and whether his security will be strengthened against the background of events in the United States related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Putin's security is being ensured at the proper level, and everything necessary is being done taking into account the international escalation, the spokesman said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement to the Russia's media following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Moscow Says US Financed Ukraine's Plot to Assassinate Putin
Yesterday, 17:42 GMT
On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed a member of the audience and critically injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him.
The FBI is treating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to have the second presidential debate on September 10.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
Analysis
Was Trump 'Put in a Bullseye'?
Yesterday, 18:04 GMT
Peskov noted at the same time that Putin has not contacted Trump after the assassination attempt, and no contacts are planned.
Заголовок открываемого материала