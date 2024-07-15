https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/south-korea-and-us-to-hold-joint-nuclear-drills-on-korean-peninsula-1119382398.html

South Korea and US to Hold Joint Nuclear Drills on Korean Peninsula

Seoul plans to practice nuclear force management and nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula in joint exercises with Washington, according to the office of the South Korean president.

Seoul plans to practice nuclear force management and nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula in joint exercises with Washington, according to the office of the South Korean president."To effectively implement the 'Guidelines for ROK-US Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula,' it has been decided to systematically and separately advance exchanges of information, consultations, joint planning, and execution regarding nuclear weapons management on the Korean Peninsula. The necessary exercises will also be conducted during the annual South Korean-American government-wide simulations (TTS) and defense and military staff exercises (TTX)," the press release stated.Additionally, procedural and technical preparations for the earliest possible initiation of information exchanges with NATO regarding North Korean weapons were decided. The participants also agreed to promptly implement agreements with NATO member states in the fields of nuclear power, energy, defense industry, and other areas discussed by the South Korean president with the leaders of 12 respective countries and the NATO secretary general.Last week, US and South Korean defense ministry representatives signed the "Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula" on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which include provisions for "non-nuclear support" by Seoul for Washington's nuclear operations in emergencies. Under the new guidelines, the allies will aim to "increase the frequency and level" of deployment of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula. The document stipulates intelligence sharing, joint planning, preparation, and execution of operations, with South Korea expected to play a more active role in these processes.

