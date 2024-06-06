https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/potential-us-tactical-nuke-deployment-in-asia-pacific-could-bring-catastrophic-fallout---expert-1118807951.html
Potential US Tactical Nuke Deployment in Asia-Pacific Could Bring Catastrophic Fallout - Expert
The director of the Knowfar Institute for Strategic and Defense Studies, Li Jian, provided insight regarding the potential deployment of US tactical nuclear weapons in the western Pacific Ocean in an interview with Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105880/91/1058809142_0:156:2860:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_442f2c355fbcd16d2f3e427e2ab124fc.jpg
"The question of US nuclear weapon deployment has a long history," Jian told Sputnik, highlighting advancements in US tactical nuclear capabilities, such as the B61-12 bomb, and the completion of testing for various aircraft models. The expert outlined potential deployment sites in the western Pacific, including military bases in South Korea, Japan, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Diego Garcia island. Addressing concerns in Northeast Asia, Jian questions the likelihood of deployment in South Korea over Okinawa due to prevalent anti-war and anti-nuclear sentiments among the Japanese, particularly island locals. He cautioned that such actions could disrupt the regional strategic balance, exacerbate arms races, and impede nuclear non-proliferation efforts.US Senator Roger Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a report on May 29 urging a significant increase in US military preparedness, particularly against nations like North Korea and China. Titled "Peace Through Strength," the report suggests exploring new strategies, including a "nuclear sharing agreement in the Indo-Pacific and re-deployment of US tactical nuclear weapons in the Korean Peninsula." This call comes in the wake of the US Army's deployment of the Mid-Range Capability, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, to Northern Luzon, Philippines, for the Salaknib 24 exercises in April.
