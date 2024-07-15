International
Time for Iron Man Armor? Musk Considers Creating Flying Armor After Attempt on Trump's Life
Time for Iron Man Armor? Musk Considers Creating Flying Armor After Attempt on Trump’s Life
US millionaire Elon Musk has suggested it might be time to create "flying metal suits of armor" following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.
"Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor," Musk wrote on social network X, in response to a user's post suggesting he "better beef up your security too."In the comments under Musk's post, users began sharing images of Iron Man, the superhero from the Marvel universe. Some even posted doctored photos of Musk in an Iron Man suit.Trump saw his public speech in Pennsylvania interrupted on Saturday due to a shooting. Video footage showed security escorting him off stage with a bloodied ear. Later, Trump stated that he was wounded in the ear and lost a lot of blood. The US Secret Service reported that the suspect, who fired multiple shots toward the stage, was killed. One spectator died in the shooting, and two others are critically injured.US President Joe Biden said he was praying for Trump's recovery but did not yet have enough facts to call it an assassination attempt. The FBI later confirmed that there was an assassination attempt on Trump but was not ready to reveal the suspect's motives. According to the FBI, US authorities were unaware of the planned crime in advance.Local media reported that the suspect was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Pennsylvania. It was said that he was hiding on the roof of an industrial building approximately 130 meters from the stage outside the event area.
Time for Iron Man Armor? Musk Considers Creating Flying Armor After Attempt on Trump’s Life

14:41 GMT 15.07.2024 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 15.07.2024)
US millionaire Elon Musk has suggested it might be time to create "flying metal suits of armor" following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.
"Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor," Musk wrote on social network X, in response to a user's post suggesting he "better beef up your security too."
In the comments under Musk's post, users began sharing images of Iron Man, the superhero from the Marvel universe. Some even posted doctored photos of Musk in an Iron Man suit.
Trump saw his public speech in Pennsylvania interrupted on Saturday due to a shooting. Video footage showed security escorting him off stage with a bloodied ear. Later, Trump stated that he was wounded in the ear and lost a lot of blood. The US Secret Service reported that the suspect, who fired multiple shots toward the stage, was killed. One spectator died in the shooting, and two others are critically injured.
US President Joe Biden said he was praying for Trump's recovery but did not yet have enough facts to call it an assassination attempt. The FBI later confirmed that there was an assassination attempt on Trump but was not ready to reveal the suspect's motives. According to the FBI, US authorities were unaware of the planned crime in advance.
Local media reported that the suspect was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Pennsylvania. It was said that he was hiding on the roof of an industrial building approximately 130 meters from the stage outside the event area.
