Security Service Will Not Bring Reinforcements to GOP Convention After Attempt on Trump
Sputnik International
The US Secret Service will not change security plans in place for the Republican National Convention following an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the Secret Service coordinator for the event said on Monday.
"We're not anticipating any changes to our operational security plans for this event," Audrey Gibson-Cicchino told reporters in Milwaukee, which will host the convention starting Monday. The Secret Service coordinator said the gathering already had the highest level of security designation that the federal government could determine. She stressed that the security plan took 18 months to prepare. "We are confident in these security plans that are in place for this event and we're ready to go," Gibson-Cicchino said. On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed a member of the audience and critically injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is treating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent US President Joe Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to have the second presidential debate on September 10.
