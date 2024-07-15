International
Trump Merchandise Sales Soar in Pennsylvania After Assassination Attempt on Politician
Rostraver Township in Pennsylvania is experiencing a boom in sales of merchandise with the symbols of former US President Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the politician during his campaign rally in the state on Saturday, a local salesman told Sputnik.
"It’s unbelievable what has happened since the shooting," the salesman said on Sunday. In the township, which is not far from where the rally was held, there are stalls where anyone can buy goods with the logos of the Republican politician. There are flags, caps, T-shirts, including one with Trump's famous mugshot taken during his arrest in Georgia last year. On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and has identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
"It's unbelievable what has happened since the shooting," the salesman said on Sunday.
"It’s unbelievable what has happened since the shooting," the salesman said on Sunday.
"You have to be a Trump supporter to be able to stay in 93 degree heat for hours to buy a hat," he added.
"You have to be a Trump supporter to be able to stay in 93 degree heat for hours to buy a hat," he added.
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and has identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and has identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
